The Future of Curb Your Enthusiasm Confirmed by HBO

Will Curb Your Enthusiasm get a season 12 on HBO? Find out what the network shared about the comedy series' fate.

Watch: "Curb" Fans Demand Susie Essman to Scream at Them

This Curb Your Enthusiasm news is pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.

On Aug. 23, HBO officially confirmed that Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a 12th season. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO's Programming, revealed that renewing Larry David's critically acclaimed comedy was a no brainer, noting in a statement, "Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We're thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure."

As for Larry himself? He called his semi-autobiographical character "the greatest honor of my life," and quipped, "In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."

2022 TV Premiere Dates

This official renewal comes four months after Larry teased that Curb Your Enthusiasm wasn't done at HBO. Journalist Rich Eisen shared on Twitter April 10, "So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes."

