A New Fellowship Forms in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer

Watch : Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Talks TV Series

It's time to revisit Middle-earth.

Amazon Prime has released the full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and now we're getting our first insights into the motivations behind legendary Elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's trilogy.

"My brother gave his life hunting the enemy," she says in the trailer, taking a blade from her fallen sibling's hands. "His task is now mine."

The trailer continues with Galadriel building a fellowship of her own, telling a mysterious partner that "ours was no chance meeting." Spotlighting many of the well-known figures of LOTR author J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, the trailer also gives fans our first on-screen glimpses of Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), wife Disa (Sophia Nomvete) and hobbit-like creature Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). A previous teaser gave viewers initial looks at legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

But, an unknown evil is sweeping across the realm, causing uneasiness in these creatures. The trailer wraps with a look into the epic fight to save Middle-earth, including a bloody battle on horseback and Galadriel's exhausting climb up a glacial mountain.