A New Fellowship Forms in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer

It's time to revisit Middle-earth.
Amazon Prime has released the full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and now we're getting our first insights into the motivations behind legendary Elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who was played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's trilogy.
"My brother gave his life hunting the enemy," she says in the trailer, taking a blade from her fallen sibling's hands. "His task is now mine."
The trailer continues with Galadriel building a fellowship of her own, telling a mysterious partner that "ours was no chance meeting." Spotlighting many of the well-known figures of LOTR author J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, the trailer also gives fans our first on-screen glimpses of Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), wife Disa (Sophia Nomvete) and hobbit-like creature Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). A previous teaser gave viewers initial looks at legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).
But, an unknown evil is sweeping across the realm, causing uneasiness in these creatures. The trailer wraps with a look into the epic fight to save Middle-earth, including a bloody battle on horseback and Galadriel's exhausting climb up a glacial mountain.
Because the series is largely based on Tolkien's appendixes, exact plot details aren't known. But the series description gives further insight into the story.
"This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness," the series' description reads. "Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth."
The Rings of Power was created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Jackson, who directed the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, was not involved with the adaptation series, saying he was ghosted by writer-producer Fran Walsh. Nevertheless, even Jackson is excited for the series, saying he's "looking forward to is actually seeing it as a perfectly neutral viewer."
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere on Sept. 2.