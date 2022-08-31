Catch Up on All of RHOBH's Season 12 Drama Ahead of the Explosive Aspen Trip

Watch : RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors

The moment Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting for all season is almost here.

We are, of course, talking about the ladies touching down in Aspen as part of the much-buzzed-about season 12 cast trip, which kicks off in the upcoming Aug. 31 episode. Various sneak peeks and rumblings from the Housewives themselves have teased the wild ride of a vacation for months, and now that the embattled group is finally setting off to snowy Colorado, we're looking back at all of the must-see moments that have already played out in sunny California.

Suffice to say, there's a lot. Some have been tamer than others, such as the revelation about Diana Jenkins' connection to Kim Kardashian, Sheree Zampino's Housewives debut or Erika Jayne expressing her desire to spice things up in the bedroom. However, others—like Erika cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax—have been hard to watch, to say the least.