How Southern Charm's Craig Conover Really Felt About Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith

Watch : Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup

If any Southern Charm fans are still reeling from the news of Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith hooking up, just know that her ex Craig Conover is, too.

In fact, he thinks he was so shocked, his reaction might've seemed lackluster on the Aug. 18 episode. "You didn't get to see it, but how I felt was just that it was absurd," Craig told E! News during an exclusive interview on Aug. 22. "I just would have never expected in my wildest dreams to hear that Whitney and Naomie were together."

That's not to say he didn't hear rumblings around town, though. The Sewing Down South founder admitted that "because Charleston's a small place," there were, at one point, rumors flying after the pair was allegedly spotted getting coffee in the morning.

"But when Austen [Kroll] told me, I was just baffled," Craig said. "I wasn't upset about it, though. I think that's fair to clarify. I'm a very strong believer in not having claim over anyone, as silly as that sounds. A lot of guys think that they have dibs or something stupid like that."