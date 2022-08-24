TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now
Exclusive

TikTok's Carla Rockmore's Affordable Clothing Line Proves You Can Be Fashionable at Any Price Point

Carla Rockmore just released a chic, budget-friendly clothing line with The Drop.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 24, 2022 3:45 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop Designer CollaborationsShop Affordable FindsShop FashionE! Insider
Carla Rockmore Amazon The DropCourtesy of Carla Rockmore

We interviewed Carla Rockmore because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The items featured are from Carla's clothing line with Amazon's The Drop. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you live for the fashion content on TikTok, you're well-aware of Carla Rockmore. The stylish social media sensation with 1.2 million followers is "celebrating the self-expression of 50+ through fashion, fun, and fierceness," according to her TikTok bio. With her loyal fanbase, it was only a matter of time before Carla released her own clothing line. Her first collection with Amazon's The Drop launched in May 2022 with much acclaim. Unfortunately, The Drop collections are only available to shop for a limited amount of time. If you missed out on Carla's launch, don't fret because she has a new collection.

The Carla Rockmore X The Drop collection is sassy and classy with the perfect combination or trending styles and timeless silhouettes. Carla shared photos modeling the clothes along with her styling suggestions and commentary on the pieces in an exclusive E! interview.

read
Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These 31 Affordable Amazon Must-Haves

Carla Rockmore X The Drop Collection

The Drop Women's Hot Pink High Low Hem Button Front Blouse by @carla.rockmore

"The decadent design details of this classic shirt make it an avante garde statement piece in the most chic and sophisticated way. Take note of the pleated balloon sleeve and generous French cuff."  

$60
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift

2
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

3

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Message for "Beautiful" Son Jack's Birthday

The Drop Women's Sulphur Spring High Low Hem Button Front Blouse by @carla.rockmore

"The asymmetry of the shorter front and the longer back make this such a versatile style.  Whether you choose the sensational Sulfur Spring or Hot Pink shade, this shirt is sure to become a favorite in your closet."

$60
Amazon

The Drop Women's Hot Pink Stretch Poplin Sleeveless Midi Dress by @carla.rockmore

"This off the shoulder beauty does not scream, but rather whispers elegance.  Cut from timeless black or shocking hot pink cotton poplin, it has an architectural fold-over front yoke detail which juxtaposes the tapering of your waist.  It then flows into a voluminous skirt of clean drape." 

$80
Amazon

The Drop Women's Black Stretch Poplin Sleeveless Midi Dress by @carla.rockmore

"The simple silhouette allows for all kinds of beautiful baubles, bangles, bracelets, and belts.  The strong silhouette of this simultaneously simple yet sexy dress will take you seamlessly from day to night… AND it has pockets!"

$80
Amazon

The Drop Women's Chain Print Power Shoulder Shirt by @carla.rockmore

"This beautiful piece takes influence from vintage equestrian belt chain details in its print, and big shoulder pad edginess in its silhouette. The prints palette has a neutral olive ground with pops of orange, hot pink and chartreuse to easily pair with everything you have in your closet."

$60
Amazon

The Drop Women's Black Utility Skirt by @carla.rockmore

"A high-waisted, A-line skirt with a shirt tail hem is probably the most universally flattering silhouette there is. Offered in classic Black and Military Olive, the skirt will become a forever staple in your wardrobe."

$60
Amazon

The Drop Women's Military Olive Utility Skirt by @carla.rockmore

"The high cut will define your waist, the A line cut will accentuate an hourglass shape, and the shirt tail hem will lengthen your leg and pair beautifully with the knee-high boot, so hot this season."

$60
Amazon

The Drop Women's Wide Leg Stretch Twill Structured Pant by @carla.rockmore

"The strategic diagonal folds in Carla's Origami Palazzo Pant will visually whittle your waistline while lengthening your leg!  Offered in classic black and military olive, this pant is sure to become a classic wardrobe staple."

$70
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out these picks that supermodel Winnie Harlow is packing for New York Fashion Week.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift

2
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

3

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Message for "Beautiful" Son Jack's Birthday

4

See Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

5

See Jennifer Lopez's Stunning Bridal Look While Marrying Ben Affleck