TikTok's Carla Rockmore's Affordable Clothing Line Proves You Can Be Fashionable at Any Price Point

If you live for the fashion content on TikTok, you're well-aware of Carla Rockmore. The stylish social media sensation with 1.2 million followers is "celebrating the self-expression of 50+ through fashion, fun, and fierceness," according to her TikTok bio. With her loyal fanbase, it was only a matter of time before Carla released her own clothing line. Her first collection with Amazon's The Drop launched in May 2022 with much acclaim. Unfortunately, The Drop collections are only available to shop for a limited amount of time. If you missed out on Carla's launch, don't fret because she has a new collection.
The Carla Rockmore X The Drop collection is sassy and classy with the perfect combination or trending styles and timeless silhouettes. Carla shared photos modeling the clothes along with her styling suggestions and commentary on the pieces in an exclusive E! interview.
Carla Rockmore X The Drop Collection
The Drop Women's Hot Pink Stretch Poplin Sleeveless Midi Dress by @carla.rockmore
"This off the shoulder beauty does not scream, but rather whispers elegance. Cut from timeless black or shocking hot pink cotton poplin, it has an architectural fold-over front yoke detail which juxtaposes the tapering of your waist. It then flows into a voluminous skirt of clean drape."
The Drop Women's Black Stretch Poplin Sleeveless Midi Dress by @carla.rockmore
"The simple silhouette allows for all kinds of beautiful baubles, bangles, bracelets, and belts. The strong silhouette of this simultaneously simple yet sexy dress will take you seamlessly from day to night… AND it has pockets!"
The Drop Women's Chain Print Power Shoulder Shirt by @carla.rockmore
"This beautiful piece takes influence from vintage equestrian belt chain details in its print, and big shoulder pad edginess in its silhouette. The prints palette has a neutral olive ground with pops of orange, hot pink and chartreuse to easily pair with everything you have in your closet."
The Drop Women's Wide Leg Stretch Twill Structured Pant by @carla.rockmore
"The strategic diagonal folds in Carla's Origami Palazzo Pant will visually whittle your waistline while lengthening your leg! Offered in classic black and military olive, this pant is sure to become a classic wardrobe staple."
