Selling the OC Sneak Peek: Watch the Agents Get Feisty About a New Listing

Watch : Selling the OC Cast REACTS to Selling Sunset Comparisons

The drama on Selling the OC is coming in hot.

In an exclusive clip from the first season of the Selling Sunset spin-off, which drops Aug. 24 on Netflix, Newport Beach's finest realtors argue about a new listing—with plenty more bubbling beneath the surface.

"The only thing you're referring to is when you and I went back and forth about who's going to be the listing agent and who's not," Kayla Cardona says to Alex Hall. "Everything else, I have no idea what you're talking about."

Hall tells Cardona that the way she went about things "put a really sour taste in my mouth."

That's when things start to get heated.

"I told you since the beginning, Alex, I'm coming to you because I've never had a listing and I need your help and you agreed!" Cardona contends. "So for you to sit here complaining about everything is unfair."

With the rest of office sitting around darting their eyes back and forth like a tennis match, Hall stands up for herself.

"I'm not complaining about everything. I'm simply stating the facts," she says to Cardona. "I know there's other people in this office that can back me up here. It's all about you. You made it very clear when you said, ‘It's my decision, I'm listing agent. I'm not discussing this anymore with you.'"