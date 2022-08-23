Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Shares Rare Insight Into Her Long-Distance Relationship With New Man

Briana DeJesus' next chapter may just include some serious romance.
Since 2017, the MTV reality star has documented the highs and lows of her personal life on Teen Mom 2. Now, the 28-year-old is returning to the small screen for a new season with a new man along for the ride.
"I'm very much in a happy relationship," Briana exclusively shared with E! News. "This is like my first real mature relationship that I've ever really experienced. This is a grown man. This is not a little boy. He's wanting to settle down."
"He wants all these things and I do too," she continued. "But I finally found somebody that I could just be myself with and he accepts me for who I am and I am very happy."
So who is this special guy? E! News has learned Briana's new man is Bobby Scott, who previously appeared on her Instagram Stories. The Florida resident also confirmed to E! News that the pair is in a long-distance relationship.
"Long distance is hard," Briana admitted. "I've done two of those in the past and it's not easy, but this time, we make it work. I go to him. He comes to me. We meet halfway. We've been doing this for quite some time already."
As for why she wanted to keep this relationship on the private side, Briana explained that she has learned from her past relationships that have often played out on Teen Mom 2.
"I feel like I've always found a relationship, but it's never worked out and I don't want another failed relationship so I kept this one near to my heart until I was sure and ready," she said. "Now I'm filming with him and hopefully he comes down here to Florida or we meet in another state and we start fresh."
Starting Sept. 6, Briana will document her family's ups and downs on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The former 16 and Pregnant star is mom to Nova, 10, with ex Devoin Austin and shares Stella, 5, with ex Luis Hernandez.
While her past relationships haven't necessarily had a fairytale ending, Briana hopes old and new viewers can relate to her search for love and never giving up on finding a special guy.
"Don't settle for sure," she said. "If there's something that is giving you that gut feeling, dip on and move on to the next one. You only live life once and I think everybody in this world wants to be loved, wants to feel love, wants to see love and you just got to continue kissing these ugly frogs until you finally meet the right one. Sometimes it takes a long time, but it'll happen."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. on MTV.