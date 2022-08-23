Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Very Important Message About Halloween Ends

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are headed back to Haddonfield, Illinois for one final showdown.

The best part? You don't have to leave your house to witness it. Self-proclaimed final girl Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Aug. 23 that Halloween Ends—the final installation in the beloved slasher series—will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.

Jamie Lee shared the exciting news in an Instagram video aptly set in a mysterious set of woods (with a few appearances from Michael himself).

"You all know I've played Laurie Strode for more than four decades, and over the time she has been relentlessly stalked by Michael Myers," she began. "Well, all that comes to an end this Halloween. And I'm very proud of our final film Halloween Ends and how it brings this saga to a fitting conclusion. I cannot wait for people to have the chance to see it."

And since Peacock is launching day-and-date with the theatrical premiere, Jamie Lee hopes that as many people as possible will tune in.