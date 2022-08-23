TV Scoop Awards 2022

See the Moment Wells Adams Broke Down in Tears as Sarah Hyland Walked Down the Aisle

Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams couldn't contain his emotions when Sarah Hyland walked down the aisle at their wedding. See the sweet moment, as well as more photos from their vineyard ceremony.

Watch: Wells Adams Talks Favorite Part of Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Here comes the bride! 

On Aug. 20, Sarah Hyland tied the knot with Wells Adams in a romantic ceremony at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. For her walk down the aisle, the actress wore an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang—which featured a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and high slit—paired with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil adorned with a hand-appliquéd macramé lace border.

Needless to say, seeing the 31-year-old in the stunning gown had Wells, 38, welling up with tears. As the Bachelor in Paradise bartender recounted alongside a photo of himself standing at the altar, "This is the moment I saw my wife on our wedding day."

"I cried a lot," he quipped. "Like A LOT."

His bride was ready for waterworks as well. She noted in a profile with Vogue about the nuptials, "I had Vera Wang put pockets into my dress, so I was able to have my handkerchief and q-tips at the ready."

photos
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams: Romance Rewind

Officiated by Sarah's Modern Family star co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the service was held outdoors in front of family and friends, including pals Sarah's former castmates Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Julie Bowen, as well as Wells' fellow Bachelor Nation stars Chris Harrison, Nick Viall and Joe Amabile.

Other familiar faces on the guest list included Vanessa Hudgens—who served as one of Sarah's bridesmaids—and Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White.

Keep scrolling to see all the photos from the wedding!

John & Joseph Photography
Newlyweds

Sarah and Wells show off their new wedding rings.

John & Joseph Photography
Bride and Groom

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif. 

John & Joseph Photography
Tears of Joy

Wells teared up while watching Sarah walk down the aisle.

John & Joseph Photography
Daddy's Girl

Sarah shared a sweet moment with her dad after their walk down the aisle.

Instagram
White Wedding

The couple exchanged vows in a romantic outdoor ceremony.

John & Joseph Photography
Mr. and Mrs. Adams

After the service, Sarah and Wells walked out to Bright Eyes' "First Day of My Life," according to Vogue.

John & Joseph Photography
Ride or Die

The pair posed for photos during cocktail hour for guests.

John & Joseph Photography
Magic Hour

Sarah captioned this wedding photo on her Instagram, "8.20.22."

John & Joseph Photography
Modern Bride

For the wedding ceremony, the actress wore an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang.

John & Joseph Photography
Finally Hitched

We joked of the dress' cathedral-length train on Instagram, "A train as long as our engagement."

John & Joseph Photography
First Dance

The two had their first dance as husband and wife accompanied by a live band.

Instagram
Party People

Guests at the wedding included Nina Dobrev.

Instagram
Golden Couple

Olympian Shaun White was the Vampire Diaries alum plus-one.

Instagram
Wedding Party

Vanessa Hudgens served as one of Sarah's bridesmaids.

John & Joseph Photography / @johnandjoseph
"Family" Reunion

Sarah's Modern Family castmates—including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould—were also in attendance.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

Jesse Tyler Ferguson snapped this sweet photo of Sarah with her onscreen sister.

Instagram
Star-Studded Guest List

The actor, who officiated the ceremony, was joined by husband Justin Mikita.

Instagram
Bachelor Nation

Bachelor Nation stars like Nick Viall, Chris Harrison and Joe Amabile mingled in the crowd.

John & Joseph Photography
Down to the Details

The wedding was organized by famed party planner Mindy Weiss.

John & Joseph Photography
Dinner and Drinks

Before a sit-down dinner, guests sipped on a sipped on a signature drink created for Sarah and Wells: an aperol spritz dubbed the "Happy Adams," per Vogue.

John & Joseph Photography
New Chapter

"I just think it was really beautiful, and I just can't wait to, in the government's eyes, start our marriage," Sarah told the outlet. "It's strange but cool to look down and see a ring on Wells's finger. It doesn't feel different on my hand because I've been wearing an engagement ring. But it's crazy seeing it on his."

