You Won't Believe What Noah Centineo Got Tattooed on His Newly Shaved Head

Watch : Black Adam's Noah Centineo "Blown Away" by Becoming a Superhero

Noah Centineo is thinking ink—literally.

While out with friends in New York City on Aug. 25., the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star debuted a shocking new tattoo on the side of his newly shaved skull.

Sitting just above his left ear, Noah's unexpected head art appears to be an image of bear and two cubs.

No word on if Noah shaved off his signature dark curls for an upcoming on-screen project or what the inked animals may signify, as the actor has remained quiet on the subject.

This isn't the first time Noah has chopped his famous locks. In 2019, he shocked fans by buzzing his head, which revealed a crescent-moon scar at his hairline.

"Some people in my life think that I've kind of shifted into a more masculine brooding type," Noah shared with Harper's Baazar in 2020 of his new look. "They treat me differently. People are more intimidated."

He added, "Maybe not intimidated but … a little timid. The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy."