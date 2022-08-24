Clinique's TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Is Now Available as a Lip Gloss

If you're not sure about shopping yet, check out these rave reviews from shoppers.

Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss in Black Honey Pop Reviews

A Sephora customer reviewed, "I bought this lip gloss on sale, and I am so so happy with it! I used to have the original black honey, and wanted to upgrade to the gloss version. It's somewhat sheer, and absolutely enhances your natural lip color beautifully. Would recommend 300%!!!!"

"Don't think about it; just buy it," a Sephora shopper urged, "I had been going back and forth on buying the clinique almost lipstick in black honey because i loved the color but i prefer glosses. I bought this right away when I saw the shade in a lip gloss formula... It's super pigmented and gives a beautiful shine. It's also moisturizing and feels great on the lips."

Someone else wrote, "Love love love this lip gloss. It is my new favorite. The color Black Honey Pop looks great on everyone! I would say the gloss is a bit sticky, which I prefer. It stays on, and feels like it protects my lips from chapping."

A fan of the lip gloss shared, "I love the black honey lipstick so had to jump on this when I saw it. Beautiful color and lasts a while on the lips because it has some stickiness to it... But for black honey the color is stunning!"

A Clinique customer said, "Let me tell you I have loved black honey for years! It's an amazing shade, and this gloss way exceeded my expectations. Super dewy looking, does not bleed or go into the creases and fine lines and non sticky formula. Looks like a "lip oil" or stained juicy lips. It's a winner!"

Another person reviewed, "Bought this in Black Honey. Clinique thank you for adding this color! The gloss is super hydrating and is not sticky. I had many hours of it staying on."