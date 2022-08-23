Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reveals His Surprising Summer Job

Watch : Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He Stands With Doja Cat

Lifeguard on duty!

When he's not fighting Vecna, Noah Schnapp is protecting those in his city against another danger: drowning. The Stranger Things star revealed that he has a part time job that keeps his hands full during the summer, where he takes on lifeguarding duties at his local pool.

He told Flaunt on Aug. 17 of his part-time gig, "It's kind of a ‘just for fun thing.'" While Noah is aware that he doesn't exactly need this job, he shared that it was important for him to live like any other person his age.

"I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things," he explained. "So it's kind of kept me grounded."

His temporary job, however, is just that. Soon, the recent high-school graduate will be going off to continue his studies at The University of Pennsylvania.