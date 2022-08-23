Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reveals His Surprising Summer Job

Lifeguard on duty!
When he's not fighting Vecna, Noah Schnapp is protecting those in his city against another danger: drowning. The Stranger Things star revealed that he has a part time job that keeps his hands full during the summer, where he takes on lifeguarding duties at his local pool.
He told Flaunt on Aug. 17 of his part-time gig, "It's kind of a ‘just for fun thing.'" While Noah is aware that he doesn't exactly need this job, he shared that it was important for him to live like any other person his age.
"I've kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things," he explained. "So it's kind of kept me grounded."
His temporary job, however, is just that. Soon, the recent high-school graduate will be going off to continue his studies at The University of Pennsylvania.
"I was thinking of going for acting," Noah told the outlet about his decision to pursue a business degree. "Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new."
He added, "Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling—she's kind of learning about other things. I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me."
While Noah clearly has other passions besides acting, his time on the beloved Netflix show has not come to a close just yet.
Earlier this month, the Stranger Things writing team confirmed that they've started working on the series' upcoming fifth and final season.
In an Aug. 2 tweet, they simply wrote: "Day 1."