Celebrity Beef: See the TV Star Who Blew Joel McHale's Mind With French Toast

Watch : Andy Grammer FREAKS Over His Fancy French Toast

When Justin Baldoni gets in the kitchen, there's no acting involved.

The Jane the Virgin alum is proving his cooking skills are very real on the Aug. 23 episode of Celebrity Beef. In the preview above, the TV star goes head-to-head with singer Andy Grammer in a breakfast battle and host Joel McHale has to decide which star's French toast is king.

After trying Baldoni's French toast sandwich filled with meat and more, McHale is nearly speechless but managers to say, "This is comfort food and I'm not kidding."

Grammer tries his competitor's dish and comments, "There's like nine flavors that are all hitting me right now."

McHale agrees, adding, "The sweet, the salty—it is such a good breakfast sandwich. Andy, your food has its work cut out for you."

Preparing to try Grammer's whimsically shaped delight, McHale comments, "I feel like I'm about to cut into a piece of art. Presentation, Andy has already won."

However, McHale can't help go back for one more bite of Baldoni's delicious toast, prompting Grammer to exclaim, "What the hell?!"