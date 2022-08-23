Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel Is All For House of the Dragon's Female Empowerment

Watch : Thomas Doherty & Nathalie Emmanuel Talk The Invitation

Nathalie Emmanuel is all about girl power.

The Game of Thrones alum stars in the upcoming movie The Invitation, a dramatic film that follows Evie (Nathalie) across the pond to England for a wedding, where she meets her long lost family. It's there that she meets the alluring and attractive Walter (Gossip Girl's Thomas Doherty), who woos her with gifts and charm.

But it's not all sunshine and daisies. The movie has a surprise twist that sees Evie fighting for her life—much like Nathalie's character Missandei did in Game of Thrones. However, there's a big difference between the two characters' methods of survival: "Evie really fights for herself," Nathalie told E! News. "I think Missandei had a much more quieter strength about her."

She continued, "Her sort of rebellion came in a much more subtle way, because, previously to being transferred to Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) camp, her rebellion had to be very subtle because it was a matter of life and death. I think Evie is very modern, like 'I'm going to challenge you on everything.'"