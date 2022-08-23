Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed Shares Honest Message About Her "Public" Marriage to Cameron Hamilton

Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar.
Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.
Adding that "time flies," she continued, "Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership."
The two fell head over heels for one another during their time in the pods and married during the season one finale. While the duo tied the knot in late 2018, the series didn't air until 2020, meaning the two were secretly married for more than a year before going public with their relationship.
But as the Netflix star put it, a romance featured on a hit TV series can present some unique challenges.
"It can be tough enough behind closed doors," she wrote. "Let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren't always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in darkness! Love u Mr. Hamilton!"
After their ceremony aired in February 2020, the fan-favorite couple caught viewers up on what their fairytale life was like later that year.
"Life after the show has been beautiful," Lauren said during a December 2020 episode of E!'s Daily Pop. "It's been amazing, it's been full of growth."
And for fans wondering about the couple adding a little one to their pod down the line, Lauren wants us to simply stay tuned. "I'm not pregnant right now, but definitely in the future," she shared. "I'm looking forward to having some little Cams at some point."