Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed Shares Honest Message About Her "Public" Marriage to Cameron Hamilton

Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar.



Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.

Adding that "time flies," she continued, "Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership."



The two fell head over heels for one another during their time in the pods and married during the season one finale. While the duo tied the knot in late 2018, the series didn't air until 2020, meaning the two were secretly married for more than a year before going public with their relationship.

But as the Netflix star put it, a romance featured on a hit TV series can present some unique challenges.