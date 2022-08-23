TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed Shares Honest Message About Her "Public" Marriage to Cameron Hamilton

Ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary, Love Is Blind star Lauren Speed penned a touching message dedicated to husband Cameron Hamilton: "Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work."

By Kisha Forde Aug 23, 2022 6:39 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: "Love Is Blind's" Lauren & Cameron Hamilton Reveal Their WILDEST DMs

Love Is Blind stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are still enjoying life after the altar.
 
Ahead of their upcoming wedding anniversary, Lauren penned a sweet note dedicated to her husband of nearly four years, Cameron. "I can't believe we are approaching 4 years of marriage this fall," she wrote alongside a video montage of the couple posted to her Instagram Aug. 23.

Adding that "time flies," she continued, "Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership."
 
The two fell head over heels for one another during their time in the pods and married during the season one finale. While the duo tied the knot in late 2018, the series didn't air until 2020, meaning the two were secretly married for more than a year before going public with their relationship. 

But as the Netflix star put it, a romance featured on a hit TV series can present some unique challenges.

photos
Love is Blind Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"It can be tough enough behind closed doors," she wrote. "Let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren't always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in darkness! Love u Mr. Hamilton!"

After their ceremony aired in February 2020, the fan-favorite couple caught viewers up on what their fairytale life was like later that year.

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

A Million Little Things Reportedly Ending With Season 5

2

Jennifer Lopez Turns Ben Affleck Wedding into Runway Show with 3 Looks

3

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Message for "Beautiful" Son Jack's Birthday

"Life after the show has been beautiful," Lauren said during a December 2020 episode of E!'s Daily Pop. "It's been amazing, it's been full of growth."
 
And for fans wondering about the couple adding a little one to their pod down the line, Lauren wants us to simply stay tuned. "I'm not pregnant right now, but definitely in the future," she shared. "I'm looking forward to having some little Cams at some point."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

A Million Little Things Reportedly Ending With Season 5

2

Tom Brady Posts Sweet Message for "Beautiful" Son Jack's Birthday

3

Jennifer Lopez Turns Ben Affleck Wedding into Runway Show with 3 Looks

4

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

5

Tom Brady Addresses Masked Singer Rumors Amid Buccaneers Return