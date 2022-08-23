Ariana Grande's Fabulous Hair Evolution Proves She's a Beauty Chameleon

Watch : Why Ariana Grande Isn't Wearing Wedding Ring in TikTok Tutorial

We're hair for Ariana Grande's beauty transformations.

The pop star recently reminded fans that her signature ponytail is just one of the famous looks she's known for. To introduce her new God Is a Woman body care collection, the "thank u, next" singer shared a rare glimpse at her natural curls.

In the video campaign, posted to Instagram Reels on Aug. 21, Ariana showcased her long curly hair, running her fingers through her wet strands. She also bared it all, going makeup-free for the ad.

"i am so excited and proud of this step and of all that we've created thus far," she wrote in part. "it will never get old to me when people tell me that they love our fragrances or when i smell them on someone and they say 'thanks, it's yours!'"

As of late, the Grammy winner has opted for a more subdued style, displaying a less is more approach to her routine.