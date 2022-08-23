TV Scoop Awards 2022

Ariana Grande's Fabulous Hair Evolution Proves She's a Beauty Chameleon

Ariana Grande recently showed off her natural curls in a makeup-free beauty campaign. This isn't the first time she's revealed a swoon-worthy transformation, see all of her looks below!

We're hair for Ariana Grande's beauty transformations

The pop star recently reminded fans that her signature ponytail is just one of the famous looks she's known for. To introduce her new God Is a Woman body care collection, the "thank u, next" singer shared a rare glimpse at her natural curls.

In the video campaign, posted to Instagram Reels on Aug. 21, Ariana showcased her long curly hair, running her fingers through her wet strands. She also bared it all, going makeup-free for the ad. 

"i am so excited and proud of this step and of all that we've created thus far," she wrote in part. "it will never get old to me when people tell me that they love our fragrances or when i smell them on someone and they say 'thanks, it's yours!'"

As of late, the Grammy winner has opted for a more subdued style, displaying a less is more approach to her routine.

Considering the 29-year-old isn't afraid to push the fashion boundaries, it only makes sense that her beauty evolution would be just as transformative. Whether Ari is reviving the half up half down hairstyle or rocking a sleek bun, the r.e.m. beauty founder has proven she's a chameleon.

But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see her fabulous looks.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Glam Girl

The starlet dazzles in a salmon pink dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. This look makes her vibrant red hair pop!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
Pretty in Pink

Looking like a Disney princess in her pastel pink mini-dress, Grande looks regal and majestic at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Darling Diva

The star stuns in a charming white mini-dress at the 2011 Grammy Awards. She pairs her simple, yet striking outfit with sparkly gold heels and dainty jewelry pieces.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Hot, Hot, Hot

Looking like a modern-day Jessica Rabbit with her blinding Dolce & Gabbana red dress, the songstress dazzles at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Vintage Vibes

Serving fans retro charm in her custom Kenley Collins dress, the Scream Queens star looks perfectly polished at the 2013 Style Awards.

Mark Davis/Getty Images
Ray of Sunshine

The "Dangerous Woman" singer makes a splash at the 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Matching the orange carpet, Grande wears a vibrant mini-dress and pairs it with white pumps and a whimsical clutch.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dashing in Black

Ariana oozes with old Hollywood glamour at the 2014 American Music Awards. She opts for a floor-length black lace gown from MT Costello.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
White-Hot

Wearing a white gown with silver lamé mesh at the 2015 Grammy Awards, Grande shines as bright as the flashing lights on the red carpet.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Effortlessly Elegant

Beaming in a floral beaded, peplum mini-dress at the 2015 American Music Awards, Ari stuns in this statement-making piece from Giambattista Valli.

Neil P. Mockford/GC Images
Vision in White

Ariana makes a bold fashion choice wearing an all-white ensemble at KISS FM in 2015. While most are scared to get an outfit like that dirty, the songstress isn't afraid to take that risk! 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Penchant for Pantsuits

Ditching the usual dress at the 2016 American Music Awards, the star opts for a sexy corset top and elegant white pants.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Oversized Overalls

The actress rocks a funky fresh outfit at the 2016 Hairspray Live! press junket. She sizzles in oversized overalls, a bralette and a bedazzled choker necklace.

David Becker/Getty Images
Royal Blues

Grande brings the heat to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Her Atelier Versace dress highlights her playful side with its unique cut-out design and bright colors.

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com
Winter Wonderland

The Hairspray Live! actress struts her stuff on the New York City streets in a cozy, cute outfit. Naturally, she's rocking her trademark thigh-high boots and an oversized jacket.

John Shearer/Getty Images
God Is a Woman

Ariana takes us to church with her Sistine Chapel-inspired dress at the 2018 Met Gala. Following the event's theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination), the starlet gives fans another reason to worship the famous painting. Megan McCluskey is the mastermind behind the gown.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Cotton Candy Dream

The artist looks like a cotton candy dream in her pastel pink ensemble at the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango event! Giving us '90s nostalgia, she rocks platinum sneakers, matching ankle socks and an oversized sweater that states, "girls girls girls."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard
Lavender "Loofah"

The "7 Rings" songstress looks regal and elegant in her custom Christian Siriano dress, which she perfectly dubs the "loofah of the year" lewk. Of course, she ties her outfit together by wearing her signature thigh-high boots.

Instagram
Bunny Babe

The bunny ears are back, but this time the "bloodline" songstress looks more grown. From the sultry satin black halter dress to the elegant gloves, this is a lewk to remember.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Puppy Love

Ariana looks ultra-glam as she holds her adorable pup, Toulouse. Her dalmatian-printed heels and long puffer coat make her snapshot all the more fabulous.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
SIlver Siren

Not only did the pop star make heads turn with two outfit changes at the 2020 Grammys red carpet, but her platinum blonde pony was all anyone could talk about.

Instagram
Curly Sue

Ari says thank u, next to her signature high pony with a selfie that shows off her natural curls.

Instagram: @arianagrande
Wedding Glam

Ariana's sleek middle part hairstyle complements her custom Vera Wang wedding dress.

Instagram
13 Going on 30

The singer's multicolored spaghetti strap dress and spiky bun exudes 13 Going on 30 vibes.

