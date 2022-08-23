Madewell Discounts: Get This $138 Dress for $40, Plus More Deals up to 80% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're always in the mood to shop, but your bank account disagrees, you may not be looking at the right stores. You can really stretch a dollar if you are on the hunt for great deals and discounts, which is great news for Madewell shoppers.
There are some must-shop Madewell styles on sale at major discounts when you shop at Saks Off 5th. You can save up to 80% on dresses, jeans, swimsuits, jackets, sweaters, jumpsuits, and more Madewell essentials including this $138 smocked dress, which you can get for just $40. There are no promo codes to remember, just get your shop on before these items sell out.
Madewell Dresses on Sale
Madewell Lucie Smocked Checked Dress
Look cute without even trying when you wear this puff-sleeve, plaid dress.
Madewell Satin Wrap Dress
Don't miss the 50% discount on this ultra-flattering, adjustable, satin wrap dress.
Madewell Westville Tank Midi A-Line Dress
Olive green is one of those colors that looks amazing on everyone. This is tank top-style dress is supremely comfortable and it can be easily dressed up or down.
Madewell Shorts on Sale
Madewell ?Rack Camp Shorts
The Madewell Rack Camp Shorts are the ultimate summertime essential. They have an elasticized waistband and a high rise. You can also dress these up in the fall with some boots and a long-sleeve top. These shorts are also on sale in black.
Madewell Solid-Hued Shorts
These camel-colored shorts are just as comfortable as they are chic. You can wear these hanging around the house or dressed up if you'd prefer.
Madewell Swimsuits on Sale
Madewell Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit
A black swimsuit is forever in style. This classic look has a twist with a tie at the back.
Madewell Colorblock Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit hits on all the biggest trends with color blocking and a cut-out detail. You can even wear this as a bodysuit with your favorite pants when you're away from the pool.
Madewell Jumpsuits on Sale
Madewell Straight-Leg Denim Jumpsuit
Elevate your wardrobe with this muted red, denim jumpsuit.
Madewell Sweaters on Sale
Madewell Rib-Knit Top
Go for a chic, yet casual look with this scoop beck, button front sweater.
Madewell Bags on Sale
Madewell Large Leather Camera Crossbody Bag
This is the perfect bag for fall. Wear it on your shoulder or as a crossbody bag.
Madewell Tanks on Sale
Madewell Harley Muscle Tank Top
You need this tank top in every color. It's a high-quality, essential layering piece that you will wear all year long.
Madewell Wakefield Knit Sleeveless Sweater
This shirt takes tank tops to the next level with its sophisticated neckline and buttons down the front.
Madewell Coats on Sale
Madewell Eldridge Faux Fur-Collar Wool-Blend Coat
Depending on where you live, you may feel like it's way too hot to even think about a coat, let alone buying one. However, this is the best time to get a great deal. Plan ahead and save money. This wool-blend style has a removable faux fur collar and functional pockets.
Madewell Checked Padded Blazer
You will look put-together the instant you put this blazer on. It immediately elevates any outfit.
If you're looking for more great buys, check out these 71% off Vince Camuto jelly sandal deals that you can get for just $20.