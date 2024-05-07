Doja Cat Stuns in See-Through Wet T-Shirt Dress at 2024 Met Gala

At the 2024 Met Gala, Doja Cat painted the town red in an exquisite look that blossomed for the "Garden of Time"-themed charity ball, held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

Like the birds of a feather, Doja Cat and her 2024 Met Gala look were real life made for each other.

Where it concerns fashion, the "Woman" singer is a star in her own league and is constantly keeping fans on her toes for what outfit she'll wear next.

For the Met Gala on May 6, Doja strutted the red carpet in a wet T-shirt dress that hugged her curves, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. Doja further channeled the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition with mascara smears running down her face. 

She kept her 'fit a secret while leaving The Mark Hotel wearing no clothing—just a white bath towel wrapped around her body, with her hair bundled up in a towel hair wrap. (See more celebs on the red carpet here.)

The 28-year-old—whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini boldly attended the "Garden of Time"-themed event, which is co-chaired by Bad BunnyZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. Only time will tell if it truly topped her purr-fect 2023 Met Gala look, when she dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. 

While Doja has proven that she can look so feminine with grace when she feels like it (see her 2022 Grammy Awards gown, inspired by Marilyn Monroe, as proof), she's also not afraid to go for a bold, funky outfit when needed. At this year's Grammys, she went risqué in a sheer gown by Dilara Findikoglu that showed off her many artsy tattoos.

And don't forget the MTV VMAs, where Doja freed the nipple in 2023 and gave off major Bug's Life vibes two years prior in a Thom Browne dress.

"I look like a worm. That's dope," the singer said in 2021 while accepting the Best Collaboration trophy. "I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while accepting an award."

Other memorable outfits of Doja's from the night include a chair headpiece and chicken-feet shoes. NBD.

No matter the occasion, you can rest assured Doja will be there to keep things fashion-forward. 

Read on for all the celebs painting the town red at the 2024 Met Gala.

