Doja Cat Stuns in See-Through Wet T-Shirt Dress at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez's Most Jaw Dropping Fashion Moments Over the Years

Like the birds of a feather, Doja Cat and her 2024 Met Gala look were real life made for each other.

Where it concerns fashion, the "Woman" singer is a star in her own league and is constantly keeping fans on her toes for what outfit she'll wear next.

For the Met Gala on May 6, Doja strutted the red carpet in a wet T-shirt dress that hugged her curves, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. Doja further channeled the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition with mascara smears running down her face.

She kept her 'fit a secret while leaving The Mark Hotel wearing no clothing—just a white bath towel wrapped around her body, with her hair bundled up in a towel hair wrap. (See more celebs on the red carpet here.)

The 28-year-old—whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini boldly attended the "Garden of Time"-themed event, which is co-chaired by Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. Only time will tell if it truly topped her purr-fect 2023 Met Gala look, when she dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.