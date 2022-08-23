TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen

Angelina Jolie and her 14-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen together in Philadelphia. See the photos of the mother-daughter duo backstage.

By Kisha Forde Aug 23, 2022 11:56 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAngelina JolieBrad PittCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
 
The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not only did the pair enjoy the Aug. 20 show, but the two also stopped by backstage, and posed for pictures with the show's star of the national tour, Anthony Norman.

Alongside an Aug. 22 photo posted featuring the trio, the award-winning musical's Instagram account captioned its post, "Waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly."
 
Angelina's outing with Vivienne comes a little more than a week after she and her 17-year-old daughter Zahara also spent some quality time together during Zahara's move-in weekend at Spelman College.

On Aug. 11, the school's Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman, shared sweet footage of the pair—who were smiling from ear to ear—during move-in day. As for how Angelina felt about dropping her off to college?

photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

"I'm going to start crying if I talk about today," she said in the Instagram video. "I haven't started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together."

Trending Stories

1

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares She's Pregnant

2

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

3

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

In late July, the Salt star—who also shares kids Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and Knox, 14, with Brad—proudly announced Zahara's school of choice. Spelman College, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women, is located in Atlanta, Georgia. 
 
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the actress captioned a July 31 Instagram post of her daughter alongside a group of students. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Girlfriend of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Shares She's Pregnant

2

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Look at Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Video

3

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

4

Behind-the-Scenes Photos From J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

5

Rebecca Gayheart Feels “Blessed” During Family Vacation With Eric Dane