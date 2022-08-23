Nordstrom Rack Work Styles Sale: Get $70 Sweaters for $20 & More Fall Must-Haves Up to 80% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether it's time for you to return to the office or you're looking to slowly update your work wardrobe for fall, Nordstrom Rack has anything and everything you need at discounted prices. Right now, there's no better time to shop work wear as Nordstrom Rack is holding a major sale on seasonal wear to work styles where you can score deals up to 80% off.

Since fall is right around the corner, it's the perfect time to stock up on cute and cozy sweaters that'll keep you warm all season long. For instance, we found a few shopper-loved T Tahari sweaters, originally around $70, for just $20. We even found an $80 ASTR the Label wrap front sweater for $12!

If you're looking for sleek leggings that would perfectly match your brand new sweaters, we recommend checking out the Ellen Tracy Vegan Leather Ponte Leggings, originally $89, that are on sale now for $29.

Be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's sale on fall work wear today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below.