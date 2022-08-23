Supermodel Winnie Harlow Shares What's She's Packing for Fashion Week, Including a $6 Mascara

E!: What was the gap in the market that you looked to fill when you created CAY SKIN?

WH: I couldn't find a sunscreen that made me look my best and made me feel like I wanted to wear sunscreen and I have tried a lot. They never looked the best on my skin. I'm also not really a tinted moisturizer type of girl because I need my moisturizer to blend into both skin tones on my face. When it came to SPF in general, I just would always get a white cast from them, or blue cast or it just didn't look good. Sunscreen felt weird, sticky, and icky. I wanted to create an SPF line that was for everyone under the sun, but then I also wanted to wear a sunscreen I could easily incorporate into my skincare routine.

E!: Talk to me about how you are changing the perception of suncare

WH: I think a lot of times people think of suncare as just like going to the beach or being on vacation, but it's more than that. That's the mindset I want to help change. The sun is always out, No matter what the weather is like, can get sun damage from the UV rays. SPF is not just for the beach or just for travel. It's for every day. It is the most important step in skincare.

E!: Talk to me about your newest launch, the Deepwater Lip Mask and how does it compare to other lip masks on the market?

WH: We have the Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, which is amazing to use every single day to protect your lip from the sun, but I also love to have a super moisturizing lip mask to wear as well to just replenish that moisture that's lost from the sun. Everything that I created when it came to CAY SKIN was to do the opposite of what the sun does. The sun draws moisture out of your skin and you get super dry and ashy. So, everything is very moisture rich and hydrating with beautiful oils to replenish the skin after you have been in the sun all day."