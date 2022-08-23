Supermodel Winnie Harlow Shares What's She's Packing for Fashion Week, Including a $6 Mascara

We interviewed Winnie Harlow because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the items featured are from Winnie's product line, CAY SKIN. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New York Fashion Week is upon us. This marathon of events is one of the busiest times of the year for supermodels like Winnie Harlow. It's a packed week with shows, events, and photoshoots and that's on top of everything else Winnie already has going on. The entrepreneur has her own skincare line, CAY SKIN, which is all about prioritizing sun protection as a part of your daily beauty routine. Ahead of Fashion Week, Winnie dropped her latest CAY Skin product, the Deepwater Lip Mask.
The CAY Skin Deepwater Lip Mask takes hydration to another level, which is something we all need, whether we're supermodels or not. In an exclusive E! interview, Winnie reflected on starting her own brand, shared insights on her new product, and divulged the beauty must-haves she's packing for fashion week, including this $6 mascara with 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: What was the gap in the market that you looked to fill when you created CAY SKIN?
WH: I couldn't find a sunscreen that made me look my best and made me feel like I wanted to wear sunscreen and I have tried a lot. They never looked the best on my skin. I'm also not really a tinted moisturizer type of girl because I need my moisturizer to blend into both skin tones on my face. When it came to SPF in general, I just would always get a white cast from them, or blue cast or it just didn't look good. Sunscreen felt weird, sticky, and icky. I wanted to create an SPF line that was for everyone under the sun, but then I also wanted to wear a sunscreen I could easily incorporate into my skincare routine.
E!: Talk to me about how you are changing the perception of suncare
WH: I think a lot of times people think of suncare as just like going to the beach or being on vacation, but it's more than that. That's the mindset I want to help change. The sun is always out, No matter what the weather is like, can get sun damage from the UV rays. SPF is not just for the beach or just for travel. It's for every day. It is the most important step in skincare.
E!: Talk to me about your newest launch, the Deepwater Lip Mask and how does it compare to other lip masks on the market?
WH: We have the Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, which is amazing to use every single day to protect your lip from the sun, but I also love to have a super moisturizing lip mask to wear as well to just replenish that moisture that's lost from the sun. Everything that I created when it came to CAY SKIN was to do the opposite of what the sun does. The sun draws moisture out of your skin and you get super dry and ashy. So, everything is very moisture rich and hydrating with beautiful oils to replenish the skin after you have been in the sun all day."
Winnie Harlow Beauty Q&A
E!: What is a game changing product that's new to your routine that you're loving right now?
WH: I really love the Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
"I use it as my toner daily. Sometimes, I take breaks because it is an exfoliator, but I just feel like it gets that last deep clean after I wash my face. Every time I wash my face, I like to double cleanse and wash it in the shower. Then I come out and I use a washcloth to wash my face and I look at the rag and I see that there's always something on there. So when I use Paula's Choice, it is giving me a makeup remover in a bottle. It really deep cleans and gets the last bits of makeup off, but since it's also an exfoliator, I feel like it helps with breakouts."
This product has 51,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 177.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
E!: Are there any other internet famous products that truly live up to the hype?
WH: The Paula's Choice Skin Revealing Body Lotion with 10% AHA. It's a body exfoliator."
Paula's Choice Skin Revealing Body Lotion 10% AHA
"It's very soft and moisturizing, but it exfoliates as well. Make sure you wear SPF when you are using this product. I like to use this product at night."
This product has 6.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara
E!: Is there a product that you have used forever and it doesn't get the hype that it deserves?
WH: Covergirl Lash Blast Mascara and the Spice Market Contour Powder & Blush Palette from Sephora.
This mascara has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 5,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 6,200+ 5-star Walmart reviews.
Sephora Collection Spice Market Contour Powder & Blush Palette
"My favorite blush is the Spice Market Contour Powder & Blush Palette from Sephora. It has a few shades of blush in there. My favorite shade is the orange one, but then it has two highlighters and a contour"
This palette has 21.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
E!: What is a beauty product that you always buy at least two of?
WH: Everything. You know why? I like to keep my travel bag packed because I travel so much. So, I love to keep one in my drawers so I don't have to always unpack and repack and then things don't get forgotten as well when they're always just packed.
E!: Before you leave the house, especially during Fashion Week, what's the one beauty product that you put on before you leave?
WH: I would say the Isle Lip Balm for sure.
CAY SKIN Isle Lip Balm SPF 30
"This is what's going to go on before I leave the house, before I get out the car, while I'm on the road like my lips have to be moist. I didn't really expect for the lip balm to be as incredible as it is, but it has sold out at Sephora three times now."
This product has 10.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Winnie Harlow's Fashion Week Must-Haves
Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers
"I like to wear blazers with like baggy jeans or things that are easy to lift over my head when I'm backstage, so that if I leave my shirt on and I get full glam and hair, I don't have to worry about pulling a tight top over my head."
This blazer comes in 19 colors and it has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot
"I would say to pack a safe pair of boots. I love the Prada boots I have with the little pockets that I could pop my Isle Lip Balm in there, so it is always on my side."
Ego Shoes Flame Pocket Detail Lace up Chunky Sole Ankle Biker Boot in Black Faux Leather
If you love that style, but you're looking for boots at a lower price point, here's a great option.
Childhood Dreams Brown & Peach Sweatpant
"Always a sweatpant. I live in a sweatpant. My favorite sweatsuit that I have would have to be my boyfriend actually has a line called Childhood Dreams. And he has this orange and brown, and those are the CAY SKIN colors. And I feel like he made them for me. A brown sweatsuit with an orange logo and I think that's just like the perfect CAY SKIN advertisement."
Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
"I really like the Samsonite bags because they are very strong and sturdy, but I like the soft cases because they have more stretch to them so they can fit more things. You always have to fit more things."
This bag comes in 5 colors and 3 sizes.
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Styling Iron
"I always like to have hair tools with me. Just in case, I've gotten my hair done in the day and I'm going out at night and never knew I was going out and I could just touch my hair real quick. My favorite flat iron is the Bio Ionic. I love that it has different temperatures, but it shows you what the temperature is. And it also vibrates so that you can get each strand."
This flat iron has 14.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
"Someone used the Dyson blow dryer on me and I loved it."
This product has 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 23.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
CAY SKIN Isle Glow Face Moisturizer with SPF 45 and Niacinamide
"I have to have the Isle Glow Face Moisturizer because when you're backstage, at shows, obviously you're doing your makeup. Then, you have to take it off for the next show. When you remove your makeup, you have to reapply your SPF."
This product has 11.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer
"I definitely love to keep my face products on me. I even bring my makeup just in case they don't have my shade. Foundation, concealer and powders are all in my purse. I am using the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Concealer. "
This concealer has 75.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation
"I wear Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation."
This foundation has 273.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 6,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Extra Gum Peppermint Chewing Gum- 10 Packs
"I always have gum in my bag. I like the blue mint flavor, I don't like spearmint, only peppermint."
This gum has 40,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anker Portable Charger
"A portable charger is definitely a must-have. I always have one in my purse." This one comes in two colors and it has 48,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cross Click Chrome Ballpoint Pen with Chrome Appointments
"I think one small thing that gets overlooked a lot is a really nice pen. There are always things in the airport that you have to fill out and you always have to sign things. Whenever you have to fill papers out, it's always nice to have a pen that's aesthetically nice. It's so cute to have in your purse. Cross has really nice pens. That's the brand that does all the presidential pens. So, all the presidents have written with these pens."
