The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson Has Sweet Reaction to Cooper Family Reunion

Taking fans of The O.C. right back where we started from.
Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan and Melinda Clarke served up a sweet dose of nostalgia when the onscreen family reunited at a recent event in Charleston, S.C.
On Aug. 22, Clarke, who played the sneak and sassy Julie Cooper on the teen drama, shared a smiling selfie alongside her on-screen daughter and husband.
"SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Warmed my heart to see these two."
Mischa responded by commenting, "Aww family photo, so good to catch up with you," while Tate echoed the sentiment, writing, "So great to see you all y'all."
Rachel Bilson also excitedly weighed in on the epic moment between her former co-stars, commenting, "And that's the coop scoop!!!! Love all 3 of these faces."
The actress famously played Summer Roberts—the best friend of Barton's Marissa Cooper—on The O.C. from 2003 to 2007.
Last fall, Bilson made her own headlines when she reunited with her on-screen boyfriend Adam Brody —who she dated IRL for three years—on an episode of her and Clarke's podcast Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, where she spoke fondly of working with the actor.
"Watching the show and, like, going back into that time and everything else, you really—I don't even know how to put this—you taught me how to act well," Bilson said to Brody in October 2021. "You made it so comfortable to just go for it and not be afraid, and everything you did and working with you really made me have the confidence to kind of, like, do whatever I wanted and go for it.
She continued, "And I just want to say thank you because it just, like, brings that all up. And I was like, 'Dude, I was never better than when I was acting with you.'"
Brody then thanked Bilson for her "lovely" words and gushed over his on-camera experiences with his ex.
"It was my pleasure and it was such a joy," he said. "I mean, look, I take the compliment. At the same time, in the pilot, you made it your own instantly and everyone fell in love with you. I felt like we were sparring so well together so fast."