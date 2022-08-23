Netflix’s Bling Ring Docuseries: Get a First Look and Find Out When It Premieres

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The real story of the Bling Ring is expected to be crazier than any movie.

The salacious true account of the group of celebrity-obsessed youths who burglarized some of the most famous people on the planet from 2008 to 2009 will be documented in Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, premiering Sept. 21, E! News can exclusively reveal.

The story was later turned into a 2013 feature film by Sofia Coppola, starring Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga.

"First there was the reality series, then a Hollywood movie. But the truth has never been told… until now," the streamer said. "10 years after the notorious events, the culprits have done their jail time and are ready to tell the real story of the outrageous heists that gripped the nation. This series will also reveal how celebrity obsession and the rise of social media played an integral part in their motivations and serve as a cautionary tale to today's teenagers."