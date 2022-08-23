A Million Little Things Reportedly Ending With Season 5

Watch : David Giuntoli Says ABC's "A Million Little Things" Is "Cry Porn"

A Million Little Things could be saying a million little goodbyes.

The ABC series may be ending after its fifth season. Series creator DJ Nash is reportedly crafting the final episodes, according to TVLine.com. The outlet reports that the show will have a "creatively satisfying conclusion."

E! News has reached out to ABC and Nash but hasn't received a comment.

The season four finale ended on a cliffhanger, as Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) battles cancer while also hiding the baby he and Maggie (Allison Miller) have on the way. News of the show's potential ending has left fans curious about how the relationship between Maggie and Gary will unfold, but here's to hoping that a closing season will answer all of our burning questions.

"Everybody creatively at ABC was so supportive and wanted to see a fifth season happen," Nash revealed to TVLine.com in May. And we knew that if it didn't happen, our fans would be like, ‘You can't end a series like that!"