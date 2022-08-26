Lil Nas X’s Style Evolution Is a Masterclass in Bright and Bold Fashion

Watch : Lil Nas X Gives Empowering Message to Fans at MTV VMAs

When it comes to fashion, Lil Nas X isn't afraid to steal the show.

Ever since the musician rose to fame after releasing the chart-topping "Old Town Road" remix with Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2019, he has never shied away from wearing electrifying outfits. In fact, Lil Nas X's western-inspired style kickstarted the cowboy craze two years ago. The star's looks were anything but basic, as he'd mix bondage-like harnesses and mesh tops with rhinestone-studded cowboy hats and boots.

As the rapper's music evolved into more risqué territory, so did his fashion.

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the 23-year-old turned heads in a suit-dress hybrid. The lavender Versace design featured a sparkly off-shoulder blazer top with a floor-length train paired with bedazzled pants.

With this year's MTV Video Music Awards slated to air on Aug. 28, it's only a matter of days before Lil Nas X will wow the crowd once again. (He earned seven nominations and is expected to perform "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow.)