Craig Conover's Wedding Vision Will Have You Rooting for a Paige DeSorbo Engagement

Watch : How Craig Conover's Dream Wedding Differs From GF Paige DeSorbo

Craig Conover is not going to lie: Wedding planning isn't exactly his expertise.

But during a recent episode of Southern Charm, the Bravo star celebrated the nuptials of Shep Rose and Patricia Altschul's dogs with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo by his side. The ceremony got Craig thinking about what his special day could look like as his relationship with the Summer House star continues to grow.

"Paige's vision is completely different than mine," Craig exclusively shared with E! News. "The reason I ended up moving to the Bahamas for that year or two was because of a wedding I went to in Abaco and when you got to the wedding, everyone was barefoot…It was just so laid back and everyone spent a week there."

Sounds great, right? For better or worse, Craig knows his girlfriend wouldn't love the idea.

"I don't think Paige wants a beach wedding, but she's OK with it being like a four-to-five day experience," he shared. "I think her vision is somewhere in Italy."