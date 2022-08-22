Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut in Must-See Hair Transformation

There's some serious buzz around Ireland Baldwin's new look.
The 26-year-old—who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger—is no stranger to a giant hair transformation, but her latest look may be the boldest yet as the model just debuted a blonde buzz cut.
In an Aug. 21 Instagram post, Ireland showed off her new hairdo paired with the caption, "don't tell me I won't do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle."
Her hairstylist Hannah Bonetti took to their own Instagram account to share footage of Ireland in the salon chair as the transformation was taking place.
"Had the absolute pleasure of helping @irelandirelandireland go fearlessly into uncharted territory this afternoon," Hannah wrote in an Aug. 21 Instagram post. "We were planning on a big change (like, bangs), but neither one of us knew our session would end in a transformation of this magnitude."
As for what the of haircut stands for, they added, "Today was a celebration of shedding that which no longer serves us."
After Ireland took the new look to the 'gram, followers made their way to her comment section to praise her cut, including her mom, who wrote, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will…….. i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."
And while positive comments have flooded in on Ireland's look, she took to her Aug. 22 Instagram Stories to share a message for those who like her hair—and for those who don't.
"I've been getting really sweet message about my head," Ireland wrote. "Thank you for hyping me up. And for those of you being nasty, stay mad. You're just mad I'm a cuter boy than you."