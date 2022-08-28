The 2002 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Was the Definition of Y2K Fashion

Watch : Megan Fox Admits It Was "Nerve-Wracking" to Rock THAT VMA Dress

The early aughts were really something.

Back in 2002, the MTV Video Music Awards was brimming with Y2K style. Who can ever forget Christina Aguilera, then in the thick of her Stripped era, wearing what could only be described as a scarf for a halter top paired with a denim mini skirt? The "Dirrty" singer had completed her risqué ensemble with a white newsboy cap—something that was all the rage amongst the fashionable peeps back then.

In fact, Britney Spears donned a similar hat at the very same VMAs, albeit hers was made of black leather to match her moto-inspired look. At the time, the singer had just released her cover of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" for her movie Crossroads, so an edgy outfit was most appropriate.

And in true 2000s fashion, Justin Timberlake hit the red carpet in a fuzzy fedora with his NSYNC bandmates. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton reigned supreme with a baguette shoulder bag and Avril Lavigne rocked out in a white tank top, camouflage print cargo pants and—natch—her signature tie.