RHOA's NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

NeNe Leakes is bringing her legal battle to an end.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has dropped her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen and the production companies behind the reality franchise, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time," the docs read. "All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court."
Initially filed in April, the lawsuit—which also named NBCUniversal, True Entertainment and Truly Original as defendants—alleged that the network had "fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated—if not encouraged—racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees."
As part of the suit, Leakes specifically took issue with former RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann's alleged "racially insensitive" behavior, though she was not listed as a defendant.
The original lawsuit stated that Zolciak-Biermann "was allowed and permitted to engage in racially-offensive conduct and/or make racially-offensive statements," without any facing any consequences from the network.
During an interview with OWN's The Nightcap in June 2022, Kim briefly addressed the lawsuit. "She knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me," she said. "That's ridiculous, and she knows it. So, I'll deal with her when she's done with them."
Prior to the lawsuit, Leakes called out Bravo and Cohen in September 2020, tweeting, "My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season I was given less & less. Don't ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why."
Leakes starred as one of RHOA's original Housewives upon its premiere in 2008 and stayed on full-time through season seven. After stepping down to a guest role for season eight and skipping out on season nine, she returned full-time for season 10 before making her official Bravo exit after the twelfth season in 2020.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)