RHOA's NeNe Leakes Drops Lawsuit Against Bravo and Andy Cohen

NeNe Leakes is bringing her legal battle to an end.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has dropped her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen and the production companies behind the reality franchise, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

"Leakes hereby dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice, thereby concluding this case before this Court at this time," the docs read. "All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court."

Initially filed in April, the lawsuit—which also named NBCUniversal, True Entertainment and Truly Original as defendants—alleged that the network had "fostered a corporate and workplace culture that has permitted and tolerated—if not encouraged—racially offensive and insensitive conduct, statements and actions by their employees."

As part of the suit, Leakes specifically took issue with former RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann's alleged "racially insensitive" behavior, though she was not listed as a defendant.