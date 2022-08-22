See Sarah Hyland’s 2 Wedding Dresses in Stunning Winery Photos With Wells Adams

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

A modern bride.

Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Aug, 20 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif.

The Modern Family star walked down the aisle in an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang, featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and high slit, according to a press release from the designer. She completed her wedding day look with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil adorned with a hand-appliquéd macramé lace border. (See her bridal look here and here.)

For the reception, Sarah changed into another Vera Wang creation. Her white Italian crepe party gown featured a mermaid-style silhouette with a draped neckline, hand-placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves. (You can see the picture-perfect dress here.)

Two days after the nuptials, Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, both shared a romantic photo from their big day on Instagram, simply captioned with their wedding date. In the scenic snap, the actress poses at the winery in her second dress, while the Bachelor Nation star looked dapper in a classic black tux.