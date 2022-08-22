Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Teases Where He Wants to Take His Business Next

Watch : Selling the OC Cast REACTS to Selling Sunset Comparisons

The Oppenheim Group reign won't let up.

After the powerful real estate brokerage—which is famously featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset—made a move south to Newport Beach for the upcoming spin-off Selling the OC, eager minds couldn't help but wonder: where to next?

Well, it turns out Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim already has plans to expand to south of the border, exclusively telling E! News, "I'm looking into Cabo San Lucas in Mexico."

Jason might have even bigger goals for the future, but don't think his priorities aren't in the present.

Selling the OC, which premieres Aug. 24 and follows an entire new group of eager real estate agents, and the brokerage's newfound footprint in the area has Jason splitting his time.

"I'm still working out of the LA office more than I am the OC office," he revealed, "but I bought a house down in Newport Beach and I'm finding myself down there more."