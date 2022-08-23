TV Scoop Awards 2022

Selling Sunset Creator Reveals Just How Much Help Stars Get in the Beauty Department

Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello explained why Netflix only pays for the stars' hair and makeup when they film confessionals.

You gotta look the part to play the part—especially in the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

So it only makes sense that the agents of Selling Sunset are frequently filmed wearing designer clothes and sporting a stunning contour. "Selling Sunset wouldn't be Selling Sunset if we were coming in our workout clothes and sweatpants," Emma Hernan told Variety Aug. 23. "Although I love some workout clothes and sweatpants—it is fun to get glammed up."

The only downside is that the women are responsible for doing their hair and makeup during daily shoots. Series creator Adam DiVello confirmed Netflix only foots the bill for confessionals. "The only days that we provide glam are on interview days where they sit on the sofa and talk to the camera," he told Variety, "but the rest of the time, that's all them."

This isn't because of how expensive it would be to pay for hair, makeup and wardrobe. Rather, Adam said it's about putting the real in reality TV.

"I made that decision really early on, in their day-to-day, that we're not providing anything," Adam explained. "Because how you dress, and what you wear, and the bag you carry and the shoes you wear, that's all a representation of you. That's your personal style, and I didn't want to mess with that."

Netflix

Of course, some of the agents take their fashion choices quite seriously, with Christine Quinn hiring stylist Kat Gosik to coordinate her ensembles when she was on seasons one through five (Netflix recently confirmed Christine won't appear in season six). The stylist told E! News in April that Christine is very hands-on when it comes to her wardrobe, adding, "Christine would never wear something she doesn't absolutely love."

Another requirement for Christine is having fun with her looks. "She is shooting a TV show, and the main goal of television is to entertain," Kat shared. "There should be no lack of entertainment in the outfits. The best part about working with Christine is that she's not afraid to take a risk and be out there. She always understands the assignment and realizes that fashion is meant to be fun."

Fashion Moment

"This was our Carrie Bradshaw moment," Christine Quinn's stylist Kat Gosik told E! News when looking back on Selling Sunset's season 5 fashion. "I think I am subconsciously always inspired by the wardrobe from Sex and the City, one of my favorite shows. I love that we got to channel it this season." Keep reading for more of Kat's style secrets. 

Netflix
Back in Business

"This was one of my favorite looks from the whole season. It was her 'back-to-office' look. I don't know which I love more: the YSL tie or the LED Louis Vuitton light-up bag."

Netflix
Seal the Deal

"This is Christian Srirano. We love him! In season four, we did a snakeskin look that was just a little crop and skirt. This season, we took it a step further with the structured blazer."

Netflix
Red Hot

"This red look was a lot of fun and super extra with the Louis Vuitton lunchbox bag, the gloves and red pumps. I love the red jacket that is caped over her shoulders. It was also a last minute add on because it was a bit chilly in LA that day!"

Netflix
Spill the Tea

"Christine told me they had a tea party coming up so we wanted to be very literal. Its over-the-top and very camp. If you notice, when Christine walks into the scene, she's wearing a blue hat and then it changes to pink. I gave her both options and I think she switched her mind mid-shooting."

Netflix
Dress to Impress

"Christine picked this out from dress designers she works with often—Walter and Ryan. The heels are Jimmy Choo, who we also worked with a lot in season four and five."

Netflix
All About the Accessories

"The French fry bag here is everything. In season four, we did a chair purse that has zero practicality but was encrusted with diamonds. We thought we would have fun here with this fry purse, which is probably big enough to hold one lipstick."

Netflix
Layer of Protection

"This look was very last minute because it ended up being frreeezzing that day! We had a cute beachy dress planned, but had to pick up this coat morning of so Christine wasn't shivering through the whole scene."

Netflix
Time to Confess

"This look was actually all Christine! I pulled a Mugler bodysuit for the first confessional look. Sometimes filming is so fast paced, and Christine didn't get a chance to try on the bodysuit until day of and it was too short on her torso! Christine has the body of a supermodel. She is 5'10," so while most samples fit her like a glove, sometimes we have problems with shorter bodysuits. Christine ended up pulling together this Westly Johns dress she had in her closet! I love it and it was actually similar to the bodysuit look we had planned with the cutouts."

Netflix
Telling All

"This brand, AREA, is a favorite of Christine's and mine. I think the necklace is really interesting with the pearls mixed with diamonds. The structure of the necklace is also really original and unique. We love mostly anything AREA puts out, and these pieces are no exception."

Netflix
Less Is More

"This corset is another AREA piece! I love that it is matched with this vintage snake necklace. The single Gucci glove gives it the perfect amount of Christine flair."

Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.

Selling Sunset is nominated in multiple categories for E!'s TV Scoop awards. To place your vote, click here!

