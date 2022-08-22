Details on Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Anne Heche will soon be laid to rest.
According to a death certificate obtained by E! News, the Donnie Brasco actress' body was cremated on Aug. 18, and her final place of burial has been listed as the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif. Details on when she will be buried have not been shared.
On Aug. 5, Anne, 53, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The actress was reportedly driving her Mini Cooper at a high speed when it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A week later, on Aug. 12, the Men in Trees actress—who was an organ donor—was declared legally dead in the state of California, but remained on life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation time to find recipients for her organs.
That same day, Anne's rep released a statement on her passing.
"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told E! News. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
On Aug. 14, the Six Days, Seven Nights actress was taken off life support as organ recipients had been identified.
Following her passing, officials determined Anne's cause of death to be from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from her car accident, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, which were reviewed by E! News. The coroner's office also said that other "significant conditions" contributed to her death as well, including a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua