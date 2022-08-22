Details on Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Anne Heche will soon be laid to rest.

According to a death certificate obtained by E! News, the Donnie Brasco actress' body was cremated on Aug. 18, and her final place of burial has been listed as the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif. Details on when she will be buried have not been shared.

On Aug. 5, Anne, 53, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The actress was reportedly driving her Mini Cooper at a high speed when it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A week later, on Aug. 12, the Men in Trees actress—who was an organ donor—was declared legally dead in the state of California, but remained on life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation time to find recipients for her organs.

That same day, Anne's rep released a statement on her passing.