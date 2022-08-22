TV Scoop Awards 2022

Draper James 48-Hour Flash Sale: Snag a $150 Jacket for $39 & More Amazing Deals on Bags, Dresses & More

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James is holding a 48-hour Now & Later flash sale where you can score bags, dresses, tops, accessories and more for under $40. In fact, everything on sale is less than $69!

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 22, 2022 10:41 PMTags
Ecomm, Draper James SaleDraper James

Fashion flash sale alert!

Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand featuring all the chicest clothing, accessories and more, is having a 48-hour Now & Later Sale where every item included is $69 and under. If you've been curious to try the brand but have always hesitated due to price, now's the perfect time to shop. While they do say "$69 and under," most items are actually less than $40.

If you love carrying around larger bags, there are several great options on sale right now. For instance, there's the stylish Large Denim Tote featuring navy leather trim. It's large enough to fit anything you need for a weekend way, perfect for Labor Day weekend. Plus, it's on sale now for just $39. That's an amazing deal considering the original price is $125. During the sale, there are a couple of weekender and smaller crossbody bags on sale for less than $40 as well. 

It is a flash sale, so you only have a limited time to shop. We highly recommend taking advantage of all the budget-friendly deals available right now, especially since clothing can cost over $100. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the Draper James flash sale. Check those out below.

Why Women Everywhere Love Reese Witherspoon's Draper James

Can't-Miss Deals From the Draper James 48-Hour Flash Sale

Draper James Reversible Belted Quilted Jacket in Fall Paisley

Get your closet fall-ready with this versatile quilted jacket. It's reversible so you basically get two looks in one. Plus, the colors are so perfect for the upcoming season. Best part is, it's originally $150 but on sale now for $39.

$150
$39
Draper James

Draper James Kitty Dress in Gingham

Draper James' best-selling Kitty Dress in their signature gingham is a shopper-fave due to its super soft, stretchy knit fabric that's easy and comfortable to wear. You can wear it to work, brunch or while traveling. It's super versatile and works for all seasons. Right now, it's on sale for $39. Sizes range from XS to 3X.

$98
$39
Draper James

Draper James Demi Train Case

The Draper James Demi Train Case is sleek, stylish and perfect for a night out. The dimensions are 8" L x 3.1" D x 6.7" H with a strap drop of 22". It's originally $99, but you can get it on sale now for $29.

$99
$29
Draper James

Draper James Knit Eyelet Flutter Sleeve Top in Nassau Navy

This top is cute, casual and would look great with your favorite pair of jeans. Plus, it's on sale for less than $20! Can't get any better than that.

$75
$19
Draper James

Draper James Savannah Weekender in Gingham

Planning a last-minute summer getaway? You'll want to snag this cute and practical weekender bag that can fit all the essentials and more. One reviewer said they love the amount of storage it has, while another used it to hold gifts. It's listed at $120 but it's on sale now for $39.

$120
$39
Draper James

Draper James Dakota Camera Bag

This classic camera bag will carry everything you need for a day or night out. It's simple, sophisticated and the raspberry pink is a stunner. Best part is, it's on sale for $39.

$90
$39
Draper James

Draper James Large Tote in Denim

If your idea of the "essentials" is everything and anything, this carryall tote bag is perfect for you. It's made of denim with navy leather accents. Plus, it's on sale for less than $40.

$125
$39
Draper James

Draper James Twill Field Jacket

The Draper James Twill Field Jacket is the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall. Shoppers are obsessed with the quality, fit and color, with many saying it truly has the perfect flattering fit. The jacket originally costs $150, but you can get it on sale now for $69.

$150
$69
Draper James

Draper James Rain Jacket in Navy

Need a stylish jacket to protect you from the elements? Here's one deal you don't want to pass up! Right now, you can score this cute navy jacket for less than $70. Considering the originally price is $250, you're scoring some amazing savings.

$250
$69
Draper James

Draper James Fit & Flare Dress in Gingham

If you love gingham, you'll love this flirty and fun fit and flare dress from Draper James. According to the brand, it's super soft and it feels like a nightgown, while shoppers say it's cute and flattering. It's nearly $100 originally, but you can get it today for $59.

$98
$59
Draper James

