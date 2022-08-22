Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Glimpse Into Family's Italian Vacation

Watch : Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Criticism About Appearance

Ciao, bella!

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying an Italian vacation with her family (plus one on the way) and shared new pics from her trip that are too adorable to bear. Taking to her Instagram on Aug. 22, the Cravings author posted a carousel full of pics her and her kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, whom she shares with husband John Legend.

Captioning her post with a simple pink heart, snaps shows Chrissy and her daughter posing for a pic while Luna rests her head on her growing belly.

The post also includes a short video of her and Luna enjoying a dreamy boat ride as Chrissy sings along to Ariana Grande's song "goodnight n go."