Will Julianna Margulies Return to Season 3 of The Morning Show? Apple TV+ Says...

Apple TV+ confirmed Julianna Margulies' future on The Morning Show's season three. Find out the latest casting news!

The cast of The Morning Show is waking back up. 

Season three of The Morning Show is on the way and Apple TV+ announced on Aug. 22 that fan favorite Julianna Margulies will officially be returning for the next installment. And it won't just be for a cameo, as Apple TV+ confirmed that she will have a major recurring role.

She previously played Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News who ends up having a connection with Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.

Specifically, at the end of the show's sophomore season, the couple had some intense moments as Bradley struggled to accept her sexuality. Not to mention, UBA network CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) finally revealed he had feelings for the young anchor. So, there's plenty of relationship drama to look forward to come season three.

And it's not just Laura's dynamic with Bradley to keep an eye on in the new season. Her complicated relationship with veteran anchor Alex (Jennifer Aniston) is also one we'll want to catch up with. 

Margulies won't be the only one returning for these early mornings, as much of the star-studded cast from the second season, including Aniston, Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden will grace our screens as well. 

AppleTV+

Jon Hamm has also joined the season three cast, playing "a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA," according to the streamer.

The Morning Show season three is set to premiere in 2023. 

