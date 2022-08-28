2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

BEST COLLABORATION

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now"

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY"