Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to His and Ex Bridget Moynahan's "Beautiful" Son Jack

Watch : Tom Brady Taking "Time Away" From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's birthday tribute to his oldest son is a total touchdown.

On Aug. 22, the NFL quarterback celebrated Jack's birthday on Instagram with a new photo post that proved kids grow up so fast.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Tom wrote in the post alongside of photo of his son—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—posing on a golf course. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."

Jack also proved he has an eye for style in his golf outfit, which consisted of a floral button-down, white pants and matching shoes. Perhaps he's watching Dad work on his fashion line Brady?

Gisele Bündchen also shared a heartfelt message to her stepson on Instagram, alongside a photo of Jack posing with his siblings Ben, 12, and Vivian, 9.