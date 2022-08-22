Hailey Bieber Makes a Case for Wearing Cargo Pants With Cool Y2K Look

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reflects on Marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber continues to master the art of Y2K fashion.

The model proved once again why she's a total trendsetter after dressing up in a nostalgic ensemble to celebrate her niece Iris' second birthday on Aug. 19.

For the special occasion, Hailey sported a blue floral spaghetti strap top and loose-fitted beige cargo pants—a look that dominated the late '90s and early aughts. She accessorized with chunky white sneakers, clear blush sunglasses and a pink checkered claw clip, which gave the entire look a Y2K vibe.

"there's a little princess who had a birthday party today," Hailey captioned her post, alongside a series of candid photos from the party.

In one snapshot, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who wore bright yellow pants and a white trucker hat, flashed wide smiles and they adorably held up the birthday girl.

Another image showcased Hailey in total aunt mode as she sweetly carried her niece, who is the daughter of her older sister Alaia Baldwin.