RHOP’s Robyn and Juan Dixon Just Took a Major Step Toward Getting Re-Married

Robyn Dixon, bride to be?
Seems so, as The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her longtime partner Juan Dixon obtained a marriage license on Aug. 18, E! News can confirm.
The pair got engaged in 2019, with the former NBA player's romantic proposal playing out on the Bravo show's season five finale a year later. Robyn has been candid about both the highs and lows of their relationship throughout her time on RHOP, first opening up about their admittedly unconventional arrangement in season one.
As the Reasonably Shady host explained on the show, she and Juan had actually been married before. They said "I do" in July 2005, and went on to have two children—Corey, 14, and Carter, 12—but ultimately divorced in 2012.
Despite no longer being married, Robyn and Juan continued to live together under the same roof as they raised their sons. Over the years on RHOP, they worked through their issues and eventually reignited their romance.
The reunion culminated in Juan's proposal, but as more and more time passed without the couple setting a date, Robyn's RHOP co-stars spent season six questioning whether they were ever going to make it down the aisle. Those concerns can seemingly be put to rest now, though.
RHOP fans are patiently awaiting the show's seventh season, which Robyn and Gizelle Bryant have teased as one of the most dramatic yet. Speaking on their Reasonably Shady podcast, Gizelle said that while she believes Karen Huger tends to "straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe," this season, "the Grand Dame does not do that."
Instead, she "brings it," Gizelle continued. "She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her."
Robyn, meanwhile, named Ashley Darby as the one to "bring it" this time around. "I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like 'Oh, it's time to play,'" Robyn said of her co-star, who filed for divorce from her husband Michael Darby in April. "You're gonna see a different Ashley. You're gonna see the old Ashley but you're gonna see a very different Ashley."
