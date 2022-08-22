TV Scoop Awards 2022

HBO Max Reveals When You Can Expect And Just Like That... Season 2

HBO Max's premiere date tease for season two of And Just Like That... will make you say "Hello, lover." Here's when you can expect the next installment of the Sex and the City spin-off.

Watch: "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED

And Just Like That... we are looking forward to 2023.

On Aug. 21, HBO confirmed that season two of the Sex and the City spin-off will arrive next year. While the network didn't specify when in 2023 the new season will drop, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it will arrive sooner than later.

This TV news comes days after it was reported by Deadline that John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw, the ex-fiancé of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the original HBO series, will appear in this next installment of the spin-off. Aidan last appeared in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, where he ran into Carrie in Abu Dhabi. The pair shared a kiss, but nothing else happened as they were both married.

However, Carrie is now a widow following the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in And Just Like That... season one and has even tried her hand at dating again. So perhaps Aidan and Carrie will find a way back to one another?

Though John previously teased that he'd appear in season one of And Just Like That..., creator Michael Patrick King eventually explained why that teased cameo never happened. "It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie," he told Deadline. "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

While we wait for more details to drop about And Just Like That... season two, keep reading for other notable premiere dates:

House of the Dragon (HBO) - August 21

The wait is (almost) over! 

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will premiere Aug. 21 on HBO.

AMC
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC) - August 22

The final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself arrives in August.

Aaron Feldman/True Photography/TLC
90 Day: Happily Ever After (TLC) - Aug. 22

Yet another group of couples attempt to make their relationship work after getting married.

FXX
Archer (FX) - August 24

The Agency gets back to business in season 13.

Netflix
Selling the OC (Netflix) - August 24

Follow Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they expand their business to Orange County.

George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury / MEGA
Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - August 24

The docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's football club arrives this summer.

Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu
Mike (Hulu) - Aug. 25

Trevante Rhodes stars as the heavyweight champ in this Hulu series.

HBO
House of Ho (HBO Max) - Aug. 25

The Ho family's luxurious life is examined in season two of the popular series.

Peacock
Everything I Know About Love (Peacock) - August 25

Inspired by the memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton, Everything I Know About Love—which premieres August 25—follows a group of four friends as they encounter bad dates, heartaches and humiliations in 2012-set London.

FXX
Little Demon (FXX) - August 25

Little Demon is a new comedy series heading to FXX.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show
The End Is Nye (Peacock) - August 25

Get ready for more Bill Nye, as his new show hits Peacock in August.

FX
The Patient (FX on Hulu) - August 30

The new limited series premieres August 30 on FX on Hulu.

CW
DC's Stargirl (The CW) - August 31

Season three of DC's Stargirl arrives this summer.

Titmouse Inc/AMC
Pantheon (AMC+) - Sept. 1

Paul DanoMaude Apatow and more voice characters in this animated series.

Amazon Prime Video
Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video) - Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings prequel series debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2. 

Netflix
Dated and Related (Netflix) - Sept. 2

Siblings will act as each other's wingmen on this unconventional dating show.

Adult Swim
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) - Sept. 4

Rick and Morty's highly anticipated sixth season premieres in September.

Hulu
Tell Me Lies (Hulu) - Sept. 7

The best-selling novel gets the TV treatment this September.

Peacock
Last Light (Peacock) - Sept. 8

Matthew Fox's return to television debuts September 8.

Getty Images
Monarch (FOX) - Sept. 11

Real-life mother-daughter duo Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri co-star in the highly-anticipated FOX series Monarch, which was supposed to debut on Jan. 30. On Jan. 12, FOX announced that Monarch would debut in the fall. It will have two premiere dates on Sept. 11 and Sept. 20 (its regular time slot).

Kylie Gayer/E! News
Sherri (Fox) - Sept. 12

After hosting the Wendy Williams ShowSherri Shepherd is getting her own talk show, aptly titled Sherri.

Warner Bros.
The Jennifer Hudson Show - Sept. 12

Jennifer Hudson will kick off her daytime talk show on her birthday.

Hulu
Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - Sept. 14

June will have to face the consequences of her actions, namely killing Commanding Waterford, in season five.

FX
Atlanta (FX) - September 15

The fourth and final season of Atlanta drops its first two episodes September 15 on FX.

Netflix
Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) - Sept. 16

Season two of Fate: The Winx Saga will soar to Netflix in September.

HBO
Los Espookys (HBO) - Sept. 16

The long-awaited second season for Los Espookys is almost here!

ABC/Eric McCandless
Dancing With the Stars (Disney+) - Sept. 19

Get ready to hit the dance floor, as DWTS returns Sept. 19 on Disney+.

Fox
The Cleaning Lady (FOX) - Sept. 19

Season two of The Cleaning Lady premieres on Sept. 19 on Fox.

Fox
9-1-1 (FOX) - Sept. 19

No need for alarm! 9-1-1 will return this fall on Fox.

Trae Patton/NBC
The Voice (NBC) - Sept. 19

This is The Voice! And it's back for season 22 on Sept. 19, with a second episode on Sept. 20.

photos
