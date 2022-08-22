TV Scoop Awards 2022

Nordstrom Rack 80% Off Bag Discounts: Deals Starting at $20 From Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and More

Accessorize in style with these designer bag discounts from Nordstrom Rack.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 22, 2022 6:17 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Nordstrom Rack Bag Deals

I never leave the house without my essentials. Unless there's an emergency, I always have a bag (or two) with me. And, honestly, a bag is the first thing I'm grabbing if there's ever an emergency. I love to keep all of my favorite beauty products on me at all times and since most women's clothes do not have functional pockets, I need my purse to hold my phone. Aside from being super useful, carrying a bag goes beyond function. We can't forget about the fashion, of course. If you want to level up your ensemble with a designer bag, Nordstrom Rack is the place to shop

Nordstrom Rack has unbelievable discounts on your favorite brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Longchamp, Vince Camuto, Kurt Geiger, Clare V., Topshop, Calvin Klein, Rebecca Minkoff, and Sam Edelman. Here are some of the standout styles. Get your shop on before they sell out!

Coach Bags on Sale

Coated Canvas Signature Crossbody Bag

Bring Coach's iconic signature print to any ensemble with this logo shoulder bag.

$350
$210
Nordstrom Rack

Coach Aster Mixed Leather Crossbody

You can never go wrong with a black bag. This one is especially interesting with its mix of fabrics and textures. Plus, that gold hardware really brings it all together.

$275
$165
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Bags on Sale

Kate Spade Leather Shoulder Bag

Go bold with this slouchy Kate Spade shoulder bag in magenta. It's a fun pop of color, but if you prefer something more neutral, this bag is also on sale in beige, tan, and black.

$429
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Large Margaux Leather Satchel

Kate Spade's pebbled leather bags are just so classic. This is a daily must-have with interior and exterior pockets for effortless organization. Plus, there's a detachable shoulder strap. Pretty and practical— what more could you want?

$358
$135
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody Camera Bag

This camera-style crossbody bag is red, white, and everything nice. Wear this for 4th of July, Christmas, or to celebrate your favorite team if the colors happen to be red and white. 

$198
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Bags on Sale

Marc Jacobs Work Tote Bag

No one loves commuting, but if you have to bring all of your stuff to the office, you might as well be fashionable, right? This carry-all tote is the perfect size for your laptop/iPad and your other daily essentials. It's also on sale in black.

$395
$219
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Mini Cruiser Satchel

This green bag was mint to be in your closet. It has interior and exterior pockets and long, detachable straps. You can use this as a top handle bag, a shoulder bag, or a crossbody bag. It's essentially a three-in-one item!

$495
$189
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack

Give your shoulder and wrist a break from carrying a heavy handbag. A backpack is so much easier to travel with and this Marc Jacobs quilted style is just so classic.

$200
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Bags on Sale

Vince Camuto Boice Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag

This bubblegum-hued bag brings a glossy touch to your look. Wear it as a shoulder bag or as a crossbody. You can also get this on sale in chocolate brown and light green.

$168
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Kelsy Tote

You need this for those super long days when you're out and about. You can fit so much in this roomy Vince Camuto bag, which comes in three colors, by the way. 

$248
$94
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Harlo Shoulder Tote

Embrace bold colors with this vibrant yellow bag, which you can carry by its handle or the detachable long straps. You can also get this bag in five additional colors and patterns. 

$148
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Dovah Embossed Shoulder Bag

A metallic bag is the special touch that can really take your outfit to another level. This one comes in three stunning colorways.

$168
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Kurt Geiger Bags on Sale

Kurt Geiger Small Chelsea Raffia Tote

Raffia totes will always be in style. Get this now and you'll be rocking this bag for summers to come. You can also get this in black.

$99
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Clare V. Bags on Sale

Clare V. Simple Tote

If you need a spacious tote to carry all of your must-haves for a long day, this leopard print bag is for you. It has a second set of straps, so you can wear this on your shoulder instead of carrying it.

$495
$250
Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Bags on Sale

Topshop Gracie Terry Cloth Crossbody Bag

Bring your look together with this melon-colored terry cloth bag. Carry it by the top handle for some sophistication or you can use the removable crossbody strap.

$65
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Bags on Sale

Clavin Klein Crossbody Chain Wallet Bag

You need this for those days when you just need the bare essentials. This bag is perfect for the woman on the go and it's also on sale in purple. 

$118
$45
Nordstrom Rack

House of Want Bags on Sale

House of Want Snack Top Handle Satchel

Options are everything. You can use this as top handle bag or you can carry it by the chain as a shoulder bag. You can also get this bag in a beautiful ruby red.

$118
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Bags on Sale

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Mini Saddle Crossbody Bag

Get ahead on planning your fall wardrobe with this stunning purple crossbody bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

$198
$110
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Bags on Sale

Sam Edelman Sophia Croc Embossed Crossbody Bag

Add a touch of luxury to your ensemble with this gorgeous and glossy textured shoulder bag.

$248
$94
Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for more great finds from Nordstrom Rack, check out these major discounts on sandals

