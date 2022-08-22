Nordstrom Rack 80% Off Bag Discounts: Deals Starting at $20 From Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I never leave the house without my essentials. Unless there's an emergency, I always have a bag (or two) with me. And, honestly, a bag is the first thing I'm grabbing if there's ever an emergency. I love to keep all of my favorite beauty products on me at all times and since most women's clothes do not have functional pockets, I need my purse to hold my phone. Aside from being super useful, carrying a bag goes beyond function. We can't forget about the fashion, of course. If you want to level up your ensemble with a designer bag, Nordstrom Rack is the place to shop.
Nordstrom Rack has unbelievable discounts on your favorite brands including Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Longchamp, Vince Camuto, Kurt Geiger, Clare V., Topshop, Calvin Klein, Rebecca Minkoff, and Sam Edelman. Here are some of the standout styles. Get your shop on before they sell out!
Coach Bags on Sale
Coated Canvas Signature Crossbody Bag
Bring Coach's iconic signature print to any ensemble with this logo shoulder bag.
Coach Aster Mixed Leather Crossbody
You can never go wrong with a black bag. This one is especially interesting with its mix of fabrics and textures. Plus, that gold hardware really brings it all together.
Kate Spade Bags on Sale
Kate Spade Leather Shoulder Bag
Go bold with this slouchy Kate Spade shoulder bag in magenta. It's a fun pop of color, but if you prefer something more neutral, this bag is also on sale in beige, tan, and black.
Kate Spade Large Margaux Leather Satchel
Kate Spade's pebbled leather bags are just so classic. This is a daily must-have with interior and exterior pockets for effortless organization. Plus, there's a detachable shoulder strap. Pretty and practical— what more could you want?
Marc Jacobs Bags on Sale
Marc Jacobs Work Tote Bag
No one loves commuting, but if you have to bring all of your stuff to the office, you might as well be fashionable, right? This carry-all tote is the perfect size for your laptop/iPad and your other daily essentials. It's also on sale in black.
Marc Jacobs Mini Cruiser Satchel
This green bag was mint to be in your closet. It has interior and exterior pockets and long, detachable straps. You can use this as a top handle bag, a shoulder bag, or a crossbody bag. It's essentially a three-in-one item!
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack
Give your shoulder and wrist a break from carrying a heavy handbag. A backpack is so much easier to travel with and this Marc Jacobs quilted style is just so classic.
Vince Camuto Bags on Sale
Vince Camuto Boice Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
This bubblegum-hued bag brings a glossy touch to your look. Wear it as a shoulder bag or as a crossbody. You can also get this on sale in chocolate brown and light green.
Vince Camuto Kelsy Tote
You need this for those super long days when you're out and about. You can fit so much in this roomy Vince Camuto bag, which comes in three colors, by the way.
Vince Camuto Harlo Shoulder Tote
Embrace bold colors with this vibrant yellow bag, which you can carry by its handle or the detachable long straps. You can also get this bag in five additional colors and patterns.
Vince Camuto Dovah Embossed Shoulder Bag
A metallic bag is the special touch that can really take your outfit to another level. This one comes in three stunning colorways.
Kurt Geiger Bags on Sale
Kurt Geiger Small Chelsea Raffia Tote
Raffia totes will always be in style. Get this now and you'll be rocking this bag for summers to come. You can also get this in black.
Clare V. Bags on Sale
Clare V. Simple Tote
If you need a spacious tote to carry all of your must-haves for a long day, this leopard print bag is for you. It has a second set of straps, so you can wear this on your shoulder instead of carrying it.
Topshop Bags on Sale
Topshop Gracie Terry Cloth Crossbody Bag
Bring your look together with this melon-colored terry cloth bag. Carry it by the top handle for some sophistication or you can use the removable crossbody strap.
Calvin Klein Bags on Sale
Clavin Klein Crossbody Chain Wallet Bag
You need this for those days when you just need the bare essentials. This bag is perfect for the woman on the go and it's also on sale in purple.
House of Want Bags on Sale
House of Want Snack Top Handle Satchel
Options are everything. You can use this as top handle bag or you can carry it by the chain as a shoulder bag. You can also get this bag in a beautiful ruby red.
Rebecca Minkoff Bags on Sale
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Mini Saddle Crossbody Bag
Get ahead on planning your fall wardrobe with this stunning purple crossbody bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
Sam Edelman Bags on Sale
Sam Edelman Sophia Croc Embossed Crossbody Bag
Add a touch of luxury to your ensemble with this gorgeous and glossy textured shoulder bag.
