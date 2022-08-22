Scott Disick Involved in Solo Car Accident Near Home in Calabasas

Scott Disick experienced a frightening ride on the roads this weekend.
The Kardashians star was involved in a car accident, which fortunately left him with only minor injuries, according to a police statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
Los Angeles County police confirmed to E! News that a solo vehicle traffic collision involving a 2020 Lamborghini occurred Aug. 21 around 2:30 p.m. While authorities noted that speed was a possible factor in the crash, they also shared that alcohol was not a factor. The driver suffered a small cut to his forehead, but declined medical treatment, police said.
In photos of the incident obtained by TMZ, it appears Scott crashed into a mailbox in a Calabasas, Calif., neighborhood. His Lamborghini was later towed from the scene after suffering visible damage.
E! News has reached out to Scott's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.
Scott has been spotted out and about all over Los Angeles in recent days. Earlier in the week, the Talentless founder headed to Nobu in Malibu, Calif., for dinner with a mystery woman. A few days later, on Aug. 20, he enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., with Rod Stewart's daughter Kimberly Stewart.
As for his ex Kourtney Kardashian, she appeared to be enjoying a drama-free Sunday by the pool. "Happy Sunday!" she wrote on Instagram. "xo, Kourtney and Reign."
Scott and Kourtney continue to co-parent their three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7. And while both parties have moved on with their romantic lives since splitting up in 2015 after nine years—with Kourtney marrying Travis Barker earlier this year—Scott has remained close with the Kardashian family.
In fact, Kourtney has been open about trying to remain friendly with her ex in the years since their breakup.
"I feel like I can show a message of parents can get along and work together and travel together," the Poosh founder explained on Today back in February 2019. "And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too."
Scott echoed the sentiment when he participated in a vlog for Kourtney's lifestyle site.
"We're just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we're together or not," he shared on Poosh in April 2019. "Just because we're not together, our kids should not suffer."