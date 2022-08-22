Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign Disick Are Total Twins in Cute Selfies

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason Disick's Alleged Instagram Account

Kourtney Kardashian's latest post will have you doing a double take!

The Kardashians star posted a series of adorable selfies with 7-year-old son Reign Disick, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as they enjoyed a fun-filled pool day. In the Aug. 21 Instagram, Kourtney and Reign stuck several poses in the water, with each one making silly faces at the camera.

In fact, the mother-son duo looked identical—not just with their expressions but with their facial features.

"Happy Sunday!" the Poosh founder captioned her message. "xo, Kourtney and Reign."

Fans expressed how heartwarming the candid snapshots were, with reality TV star Brittny Gastineau commenting on Kourtney and Reign's similarities, writing, "Omg TWIN."

Others pointed out how big Reign appeared to be in the photos.

"Reign has grown so much. It really is cool to see all the wonderful Kardashian/Jenner kids grow up," one fan replied, with someone else adding, "oh my gosh, Reign is getting so big."