TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

See All the Photos From Scheana Shay's Wedding Week in Mexico

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are partying it up with many of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars ahead of their Cancun wedding. Go inside their lavish celebration and see all the photos.

By Brett Malec Aug 22, 2022 8:00 PMTags
TravelWeddingsBravoCouplesVanderpump RulesScheana Marie ShayNBCU
Watch: Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

Scheana Shay is ready to walk down the aisle—but not before some lavish pre-wedding partying.

The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé Brock Davies are currently in Cancun celebrating with their friends, family and many of their Bravo co-stars before saying "I do" in mexico this week.

Prior to their nuptials, Scheana celebrated her bachelorette on a tropical boat tour with VPR's Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent and several other girlfriends. The gang soaked up the sun in bikinis, went swimming and posed for lots of Instagram pics with the crystal clear ocean as their backdrop.

Meanwhile, BFFs Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz—who are both serving as groomsmen for Brock—shared Instagram videos together turning up at Coralina Beach Club.

The whole group—which also includes Schwart'z ex-wife Katie Maloney—came together for a nighttime bash that included dancing, a performance by a fire juggler and a colorful light-up drum sesh by Scheana, Brock and their 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright are also in attendance for the festivities, which are taking place at the Dream Natura Resort and Spa.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the photos (so far) from Scheana and Brock's many Cancun wedding festivities ahead of their big day.

Instagram
Out at Sea

Scheana celebrates her bachelorette party aboard a beautiful boat.

Instagram
White Party

Scheana's girl group matched in all white bikinis and swimsuits.

Instagram
Tom Tom Time

Schwartz and Sandoval party at Coralina Beach Club.

Instagram
Luxe Locale

The VPR cast is staying at the Dream Natural Resort, which Schwartz showed off on IG.

Instagram
Stunning Scenery

Lala shared a video highlighting the breathtaking tropical views.

Instagram
Family Affair

Brock, Scheana and their daughter Summer Moon play the drums during a nighttime party.

Instagram
Photo Opp

The soon-to-be newlyweds pose for a GIF with Sandoval and Ariana.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Scheana and Summer enjoy a moment alone during the festivities.

Instagram
Delicioso

Former VPR stars Jax, Brittany and Kristen enjoy a Mexican dinner with friends.

Instagram
All Aboard

The bride-to-be poses for a gorgeous snapshot that's definitely 'gram worthy.

Instagram
Cancun Cuties

Brittany and Kristen enjoy a night on the town in Cancun.

Instagram
Cheers

Jax takes a shot of tequila with Ariana's brother Jeremy.

Instagram
Tanning Time

"Cuties" Ariana and Raquel soak up the sun.

Instagram
Say "Cheese"

Raquel snaps a selfie during the white-themed celebrations.

Instagram
Marylin Moment

Raquel channel Marylin Monroe in her strapless dress.

Instagram
Kiss, Kiss

Jax and Brittany show off some sweet PDA while out and about.

Instagram
Poolside Party

The trio pose poolside.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

2

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

3

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Negativity" Aimed at Relationship

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

2

Authorities Working to Identify Body Found in Search for Kiely Rodni

3

Aubrey O'Day Responds to Allegation She Photoshopped Herself Into Pics

4

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Negativity" Aimed at Relationship

5

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Pics From Day With Patrick & Sterling