See All the Photos From Scheana Shay's Wedding Week in Mexico

Watch : Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is "Everything That We Want"

Scheana Shay is ready to walk down the aisle—but not before some lavish pre-wedding partying.

The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé Brock Davies are currently in Cancun celebrating with their friends, family and many of their Bravo co-stars before saying "I do" in mexico this week.

Prior to their nuptials, Scheana celebrated her bachelorette on a tropical boat tour with VPR's Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent and several other girlfriends. The gang soaked up the sun in bikinis, went swimming and posed for lots of Instagram pics with the crystal clear ocean as their backdrop.

Meanwhile, BFFs Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz—who are both serving as groomsmen for Brock—shared Instagram videos together turning up at Coralina Beach Club.

The whole group—which also includes Schwart'z ex-wife Katie Maloney—came together for a nighttime bash that included dancing, a performance by a fire juggler and a colorful light-up drum sesh by Scheana, Brock and their 16-month-old daughter Summer Moon.