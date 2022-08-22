Love Is Blind's Shake Chatterjee Calls Ex Deepti Vempati a "Clout Chaser"

The drama outside the pods continues.
Love Is Blind's Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee shared how he really feels about his ex Deepti Vempati in a post shared to Instagram Stories Aug. 21.
Shake and Deepti got engaged on season two of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February, but the romance they formed inside the pods didn't last very long. During the show, Shake repeatedly expressed how he wasn't physically attracted to Deepti and criticized her appearance. At their wedding on the season finale, Deepti left Shake at the altar, telling him she's "choosing myself."
Shake received backlash from viewers and castmates for his comments, which were discussed during the reunion that aired in March. But in his latest Instagram post, he alleged he and his co-stars weren't always at odds and shared a photo of him and Deepti smiling for a selfie that he claimed was taken months after their split.
"Taken October 2021—over 4 months after she 'chose herself,'" Shake wrote. "The smear campaign didn't begin until I was identified as the villain of season 2. I don't use the term clout chaser lightly but there is no bigger one from my cast."
In a separate post, the veterinarian shared a video of him and Deepti at what he said was a Lollapalooza concert in August 2021 "several months after filming had ended." He also posted several pictures of him hanging out with the show's other stars—including Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely—two couples who got married on the show but are now divorcing—as well as Kyle Abrams, Mallory Zapata, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen.
"To those saying 'just let it go' - If you had the opportunity to prove your point after the whole world came after you for something unfair and untrue, wouldn't you take it?" Shake wrote in part. "These were taken throughout the year between filming and our season coming out. Some were taken just weeks before the premier date."
During a March 23 episode of The Domenick Nati Show, Shake said he and Deepti hadn't "really talked since the reunion."
"I'm hurt that she's playing up this victim thing so hard when we had so much fun," he continued, "and I took so good care of her."
He also apologized to Deepti in a March 8 Instagram post for "some of the things that I said—things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television."
"I'm so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words," he later added in the video. "It's the last thing I wanted from all this."
As for Deepti, she addressed Shake's comments during the Love Is Blind reunion. "It's OK to not be physically attracted to somebody. Guess what? There's a million other people who are," she said. "It's the way you go about life. It's how you do it and how you say it that's extremely disrespectful. It's degrading to women."
And she's moving on from her ex, revealing on a July episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs that she's blocked Shake on Instagram.
"Just because people would just be randomly tagging me in things and I'm like, 'That's old energy that I don't need to deal with,'" Deepti said. "'It's time to move on and do fresh new things."
E! News has reached out to Deepti for comment but has yet to hear back.