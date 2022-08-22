Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Attend New School After Family's Move to Windsor

Class is almost in session, and Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are getting ready to attend a new school.
In a press release shared with E! News on Aug. 22, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed that Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will be attending a new school after the family moves to Windsor.
Starting September, the royal children will continue their studies at Lambrook School in Berkshire.
As the family embarks on their new life outside of London, the Duke and Duchess thanked George and Charlotte's former school in a statement, which read, "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values."
The Duke and Duchess' move was first reported by the Sunday Times in June, citing the changing needs of the couple's children. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is on the Queen's Windsor estate.
Jonathan Perry, the Headmaster at Lambrook School, expressed his own excitement about the royal children joining his school in his own statement.
"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September," he said, "and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."
Ben Thomas, the principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, wished the young royal the best of luck, in their new schools, sharing in a statement, "We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school's values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas's."
He added, "We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond."