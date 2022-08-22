TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Attend New School After Family's Move to Windsor

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ new Windsor school has been announced.

By Daisy Maldonado Aug 22, 2022 4:40 PMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Prince Harry & Prince William Honor Diana's 61st Birthday

Class is almost in session, and Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are getting ready to attend a new school. 

In a press release shared with E! News on Aug. 22, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed that Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will be attending a new school after the family moves to Windsor.

Starting September, the royal children will continue their studies at Lambrook School in Berkshire. 

As the family embarks on their new life outside of London, the Duke and Duchess thanked George and Charlotte's former school in a statement, which read, "Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values."

photos
Princess Charlotte Joins Prince William and Kate Middleton at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Duke and Duchess' move was first reported by the Sunday Times in June, citing the changing needs of the couple's children. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is on the Queen's Windsor estate.

Jonathan Perry, the Headmaster at Lambrook School, expressed his own excitement about the royal children joining his school in his own statement. 

"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September," he said, "and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

Kensington Palace

Trending Stories

1

See Kylie Jenner Clap Back at Critical Comment About Her Lips

2

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

3

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Negativity" Aimed at Relationship

Ben Thomas, the principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, wished the young royal the best of luck, in their new schools, sharing in a statement, "We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school's values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas's."

He added, "We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Kylie Jenner Clap Back at Critical Comment About Her Lips

2

Watch Lori Vallow’s Son Confront His Mom in Sins of our Mother

3

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Negativity" Aimed at Relationship

4

Aubrey O'Day Responds to Allegation She Photoshopped Herself Into Pics

5

Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl to Divorce Nick Thompson