Ally McBeal Sequel Series Will Center on New Young Lawyer

Watch : Necessary Realness: TV Reboots and Revivals

No objections here!

An Ally McBeal sequel series is in the works at ABC, according to multiple reports. However, the new series won't necessarily follow Calista Flockhart's titular lawyer. Deadline reports the series will center on a new lead character, who is a recent law school grad and the daughter of McBeal's D.A. roommate Renée Raddick (Lisa Nicole Carson). Renée's daughter will join the same law firm McBeal belonged to in the original series, paving the way for a potential appearance from Flockhart.

That being said, it's understood that Flockhart hasn't boarded the project, which is in the early stages of development.

The new show will be written and executive produced by Karin Gist, who has written on Girlfriends, House of Lies and, most recently, Hulu's Mike. Series creator David E. Kelley is not involved in the new series, though Deadline noted that he has given it his blessing.

Ally McBeal ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 and starred Flockhart, Greg Germann, Gil Bellows, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Portia de Rossi and more.