How Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Honored Son Zuma on His 14th Birthday

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale officially have a 14-year-old on their hands.

On Aug. 21, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a carousel of pictures of her and her ex-husband's son Zuma in honor of his 14th birthday, captioning the Instagram post, "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!!"

In the post, Gwen shared pictures of Zuma when he was an infant and a photo of her making a kissy face at him as a teenager. She also posted a flick of his massive birthday cake, which was covered with M&Ms, donuts, candy bars and chocolate icing.

Gavin—who also shares sons Kingston, 16, and Apollo, 8, with Gwen—posted a tribute of his own in commemoration of his son's special day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA," he captioned a photo of the teen smiling in a tie dye shirt. "my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. i love everything about you. a magical boy indeed. layers on layers. so happy you're mine."